Chinese University of Hong Kong / Rocco Design Architects Associates

Chinese University of Hong Kong / Rocco Design Architects Associates

  Curated by María Francisca González
University
Shenzhen, China
  • Design Team: Rocco Yim, Derrick Tsang, William Tam, Peter Tso, William Lee, Joseph Kong, Karen Wong, Li Qingyue, Elisa Angeletti, Alan Chiang, Gilles Chan, Luo Quan, Cai Jing Hua, Zhou Zhi Min, Deng Liwei, Felix Chow, Clara Wu, Kevin Huang, Rachel Sit.
  • Local Design Institute: China Northeast Architectural Design and Research Institute
  • Collaborators: Wang Weijen Architecture, Gravity Partnership Ltd.
Courtesy of Rocco Design Architects Associates
Courtesy of Rocco Design Architects Associates

Text description provided by the architects. The Chinese University of Hong Kong, Shenzhen (CUHK SZ) brings the global perspective and academic excellence to the city Shenzhen – China’s rapidly-growing innovation and tech hub. Situated in the natural reserve area of Tong Gu Hill, the campus houses multiple teaching and research facilities, student residences, administrative offices, and recreation facilities that serve 7000 students. Rocco Design Architects Associates developed a masterplan and comprehensive design that not only serves the needs of faculty, students, and staff, but also creates a sustainable, community-oriented learning environment that reflects the dynamic and collaborative spirit of Shenzhen.

Courtesy of Rocco Design Architects Associates
Courtesy of Rocco Design Architects Associates

The project embraces the existing natural landscape as a primary planning premise. To take full advantage of its natural riches while maximizing the site’s functionality, the campus is divided into three zones: Natural Terrain, where buildings merge with existing topography; Academic Clusters, which define the urban edge of the campus; and in between the two, Campus Green, a central open space for relaxation and interaction. By zoning the campus in this way, communities are formed to promote interactions between research, learning, living, and working. The design concept emphasizes the in-between spaces of the buildings within the campus to encourage spontaneous interaction and exchange. Faculty buildings within the Academic Clusters are arranged in a criss-cross formation, which creates a convenient circulations paths, multiple points of contact, and flexibility that lends itself to a diverse array of activities.

Courtesy of Rocco Design Architects Associates
Courtesy of Rocco Design Architects Associates
Courtesy of Rocco Design Architects Associates
Courtesy of Rocco Design Architects Associates
Courtesy of Rocco Design Architects Associates
Courtesy of Rocco Design Architects Associates
Courtesy of Rocco Design Architects Associates
Courtesy of Rocco Design Architects Associates

The CUHK SZ masterplan embodies a unique architectural identity of formal porosity and openness. The project thoughtfully integrates built form with nature and designs multiple spaces that facilitate dialogue within the University community. In doing so, it fosters a sense of community and shared inspiration crucial to the development of a vibrant and collaborative campus environment.

Courtesy of Rocco Design Architects Associates
Courtesy of Rocco Design Architects Associates

Project location

Address: Shenzhen, China

Educational Architecture Higher Education University
