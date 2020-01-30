Cambará Container House / Saymon Dall Alba Arquiteto + Mégui Dal Bó Arquiteta

+ 28

Lead Architect: Saymon Dall Alba

Responsible Architects: Arch. Urb. Mégui Pezzi Dal Bó

Project Team: Arq. Urb. Saymon Rech Dall Alba, Arq. Urb. Mégui Pezzi Dal Bó, Arq. Urb. Bárbara Fernandes Dall Alba, Arch. Urb. David Thomas Simpson, Arch. Urb. Angélica Ravizzoni Veronese, Amanda Marcolin (architecture academic)

Text description provided by the architects. The architectural project is based on the conception of an industrialized modular construction, with two monolithic volumes, each from two 20-foot containers joined in parallel, totaling 34m2 of an area in each set. Starting from the concept of a Tiny House, within the culture that mixes detachment, sustainability, less waste generation and a brake on exacerbated consumerism, the containers follow the idea of mini dwellings, where the guest has all the convenience and technology in a small space.

In the conception of this project, considering the use of environmentally friendly materials, saving natural resources, shorter construction time and preserving the natural profile of the land, it was decided to use containers as the main element of the project. In addition, reducing construction resources such as water, sand, gravel, cement, brick, and iron means saving natural resources, leaving the construction site clean and not causing rubbish and material leftovers. Considerable savings were made in the cost of foundations and their impact on the terrain profile, as the lightweight metal structure made it possible to use small, insulated shoes without reinforcement and hardware.

The compact kitchen with fridge, cooktop, electric oven, coffee maker and other appliances next to the natural wood dining table with locksmith's feet is integrated into the TV room and fireplace, containing a sofa bed, bordering the double bed. Thinking of the cold of the city, the wood-burning fireplace creates an atmosphere of warmth. In addition, air conditioning and gas heater add comfort for guests. A small luggage cabinet is next to the bathroom access, which has vats developed with old iron pots.

The premises of the project were to be a refuge where the guest enjoyed the best view of the fields, large openings in strategic places create frames in the landscape. The large glazed space opens onto the porch, a breakthrough in the structure created with the original container doors and a precast concrete deck. These spans received horizontal blinds, which work as brises when regulating the entry of natural light. Artificial lighting was developed through metal cable trays with spotlights and PAR20 led lamps, creating scenic effects and highlighting the rustic brick wallpaper and the natural wood carvings on the walls.

The roof of the containers became apparent, so above it was applied a layer of expanded polyurethane, for waterproofing and to ensure thermal and acoustic comfort. It also received a 10cm layer of concrete and finally synthetic grass, thus creating a terrace that can be accessed by a sailor ladder. The main access has an indentation and is through the original container door. Developed for use through the Airbnb app, and aware of the constant changes in places of interest and tourism, buildings can be moved quickly and without aggression to the environment where they are currently located.