  5. Domo Riñihue House / Domo Habitare + Piffardi Aravena Arquitectos

Domo Riñihue House / Domo Habitare + Piffardi Aravena Arquitectos

Domo Riñihue House / Domo Habitare + Piffardi Aravena Arquitectos

Houses
Chile
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 185.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019
  • Photographs Photographs: Benjamín Camus
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Autodesk, CHC, Cintac, Cintac®, Sack, Titan Panel, Trimble, Venturelli
  • Lead Architects: Alberto Piffardi, Leandro Aravena
© Benjamín Camus
© Benjamín Camus

Text description provided by the architects. We were facing a great challenge given the majesty and vastness of this remote landscape. We were in the first need to generate a degree of order to face the project, which is why we decided to make a contrast to this immeasurable nature, proposing a location that conquers both the longitudinal and the transverse, giving an order to the program. 

© Benjamín Camus
© Benjamín Camus
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Benjamín Camus
© Benjamín Camus

The rest was to open the views of the different spaces to the privileged view of Lake Riñihue, which illuminates each one of these zeniths, integrating nature into the users' habitat. The workforce led by a great "master builder" allowed us, since the beginning of the project, to build with people and materials mostly from the area. 

© Benjamín Camus
© Benjamín Camus

The workers had to face both the impetuous weather and the difficult road to reach the ground. The supporting structure of the house is made through metal profiles and SIP panel, covered with a Zinc alum panel, which added together, provide us with sufficient stability to face the greatest requesting effort in the area, a wind of 150 km / h.

© Benjamín Camus
© Benjamín Camus
Sections and Elevation
Sections and Elevation
© Benjamín Camus
© Benjamín Camus

Domo Habitare
Piffardi Aravena Arquitectos
Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Chile
Cite: "Domo Riñihue House / Domo Habitare + Piffardi Aravena Arquitectos" [Domo Riñihue 2 / Domo Habitare + Piffardi Aravena Arquitectos] 03 Feb 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/932788/domo-rinihue-house-domo-habitare-plus-piffardi-aravena-arquitectos/> ISSN 0719-8884

