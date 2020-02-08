World
  5. Quinta Everest / Deruiz Arquitectos

Quinta Everest / Deruiz Arquitectos

Quinta Everest / Deruiz Arquitectos

© Francisco Álvarez

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Installations & Structures, Other Structures
Ciudad Apodaca, Mexico
  • Architects: Deruiz Arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 9041.0 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019
  • Photographs Photographs: Francisco Álvarez
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: ACT 3D, Adobe Systems, Autodesk, Cemento Monterrey, Firenze, Fortacero, Laminas Progreso, Teckno Step, Trimble Navigation, Vidrios Banda
  • Lead Architects: Eduardo I. Ruiz
  • Interior Design: Ivonne López de Ruiz
  • Clients: Sergio Leal
  • Engineering: rc proyectos
  • Landscape Consultant: G+H Arquitectura / Gabriela Hernández
  • Architectural Supervision: in collaboration with Desarrollos GRHAD / Missael Hernández, Luis Paredes
  • Construction: Desarrollos GRHAD / Missael Hernández, Luis Paredes
© Francisco Álvarez
© Francisco Álvarez

Text description provided by the architects. The project relays on the transition of volumes to create a sense of mystery and discovery regardless of its open areas, all this to achieve a greater dynamic interaction between the different stages of the project and the user interaction with them.

© Francisco Álvarez
© Francisco Álvarez
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
© Francisco Álvarez
© Francisco Álvarez

The intention of the design was to generate an environment meant for social and family experience in a pleasant open area where recreational activities can be performed and enjoyed whenever any event takes place within.

© Francisco Álvarez
© Francisco Álvarez
Section A-A
Section A-A
© Francisco Álvarez
© Francisco Álvarez

The project looked for the reuse of anything that may be rescue from the previous warehouse situated in the same plot. Things such as structure and foundations that suited for the positioning of the main platform where the pavilion stands. Electrical and plumbing installations which indicated how deep into the plot could the service volumes be situated. And the landscape with its big trees that turned part for detailing focus areas. Altogether, dictated on the placement, accessibility and distribution of all other volumes and elements.

© Francisco Álvarez
© Francisco Álvarez

Project location

Address: Apodaca, Nuevo León, Mexico

Deruiz Arquitectos
Cite: "Quinta Everest / Deruiz Arquitectos" [Quinta Everest / Deruiz Arquitectos] 08 Feb 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/932771/quinta-everest-deruiz-arquitectos/> ISSN 0719-8884

