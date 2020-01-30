World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Store
  4. Belgium
  5. KevinShoes Store / WeWantMore

KevinShoes Store / WeWantMore

Save this project
KevinShoes Store / WeWantMore

© BILD Studio © BILD Studio © BILD Studio © BILD Studio + 16

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Store
Ghent, Belgium
  • Architects: WeWantMore
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 750.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019
  • Photographs Photographs: BILD Studio
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Gavra, Menu, Muuto, Trimble Navigation, Van Besouw, Vectorworks
  • Lead Architects: Ruud Belmans
  • Design Team: Ruud Belmans, Damien Laglera, Janne Verstraete, Michiel de Vreede, Jeroen van den Bogaert
  • Clients: KevinShoes
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© BILD Studio
© BILD Studio

Text description provided by the architects. Yes, people do still buy their shoes offline. And no, finding that perfect pair within a sizable store doesn’t need to feel like a shoe overdose. Enter WeWantMore and their cubed approach on a large footwear store located in Ghent, Belgium. 750 m2 to be exact. A size that turned out the be the challenge as well as the solution for the design of the new KevinShoes store. The Antwerp based design studio divided, colour bombed and conquered, turning a substantial retail space into a cohesive cluster of tailored footwear zones.

Save this picture!
© BILD Studio
© BILD Studio

An industrial venue this vast can easily feel overwhelming and cold. By creating distinct spaces within a space WeWantMore immediately dealt with that issue. You can still read the entire room in a flash upon entering, but once in a tailored zone, you feel cared for and catered to. Each of the dedicated zones offers a slightly different shopping experience.

Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan

The sneaker section is an installation made up out of 4400 blue bricks. The street vibe and neon lights included. The boutique area displaying a premium woman’s footwear feels a bit more intimate. It’s a secluded cube-shaped by a semitransparent wall of elastic ropes. 2600 m of lines are strung between a metal framework. The kids' areas are kids sized. Meaning: not reaching higher up than the actual height of a child, making up for two more playful, treasured zones. They are encircled by the outer lanes of the remaining women’s and men’s shoes. WeWantMore blended the entire cluster of planes and areas together by a vivid Yves Klein blue colour scheme.

Save this picture!
© BILD Studio
© BILD Studio
Save this picture!
© BILD Studio
© BILD Studio

The design studio consciously used non-solid materials to maintain an airy, yet cohesive atmosphere throughout the space. The bricks, ropes, and frames each add a certain feel to their zone but don’t prevent you from grasping the feeling of freedom and opportunity upon entering the store.

Save this picture!
© BILD Studio
© BILD Studio

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Ghent, Belgium

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
WeWantMore
Office

Products

Steel Brick

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Commercial Architecture Retail Store Belgium
Cite: "KevinShoes Store / WeWantMore" 30 Jan 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/932750/kevinshoes-store-wewantmore/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream