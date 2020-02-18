World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Competitions & Opportunities
  3. Multi Comfort Student Contest Paris 2020

Multi Comfort Student Contest Paris 2020

Save this article
Multi Comfort Student Contest Paris 2020

The Multi Comfort Student Contest is an international competition based on the principles of Saint-Gobain's Multi Comfort Program. It was organized for the first time in 2004 by Saint-Gobain Isover in Serbia and became an international event in 2005. Today, it attracts more than 2,200 students in 35 countries.

Be part of this wonderful competition and enjoy a great professional experience while discovering the importance of comfort and wellbeing. Energy efficiency, sustainability and the different types of comfort are key drivers to develop your project and represent your country at the International Stage!

Download the information related to this competition here.

  • Title

    Multi Comfort Student Contest Paris 2020

  • Type

    Competition Announcement (Student Competitions)

  • Organizers

    Saint Gobain

  • Registration Deadline

    April 01, 2020 12:00 AM

  • Submission Deadline

    October 01, 2020 03:00 PM

  • Venue

    Paris

  • Price

    Free
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Saint Gobain
Courtesy of Saint Gobain

#Tags

Competitions & Opportunities

This competition was submitted by an ArchDaily user. If you'd like to submit a competition, call for submissions or other architectural 'opportunity' please use our "Submit a Competition" form. The views expressed in announcements submitted by ArchDaily users do not necessarily reflect the views of ArchDaily.

Cite: "Multi Comfort Student Contest Paris 2020" 18 Feb 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/932741/multi-comfort-student-contest-paris-2020/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream