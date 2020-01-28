World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. South Korea
  5. Treehouse Apartment Building / Bo-DAA

Treehouse Apartment Building / Bo-DAA

Save this project
Treehouse Apartment Building / Bo-DAA
Save this picture!
© Rohspace
© Rohspace

© Rohspace © Rohspace © Rohspace © Rohspace + 40

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Save this picture!
© Rohspace
© Rohspace

Text description provided by the architects. Treehouse is a 72-unit co-living complex in the heart of the Kangnam, the start-up hub of Seoul. Composed of micro-studios and micro-lofts, it is designed for single professionals and their animal companions. Treehouse is centered by an interior garden that is lined with collaborative work areas, relaxing lounge spots, communal kitchen, laundry and pet baths.

Save this picture!
© Rohspace
© Rohspace
Save this picture!
Side cut diagram
Side cut diagram
Save this picture!
© Rohspace
© Rohspace

 Above the garden are six floors of residences. Each floor has a differently styled unit - whether lofted sleeping quarters over an open soaking tub; a ladder of ledges to provide perches for feline residents; or a spacious penthouse for couples. Key architectural details are full-width slanted windows with blinds that rise bottom-up for privacy while providing a slice of the sky.

Save this picture!
© Rohspace
© Rohspace
Save this picture!
Seventh floor plan
Seventh floor plan
Save this picture!
© Rohspace
© Rohspace
Save this picture!
© Rohspace
© Rohspace

Other details are sliding doors that double as shelving; full wall magnetic paint or modular storage for easy personalization; and loft units with additional ventilation windows into the atrium for cross ventilation. The beauty of the project is how the spatial composition reflects the communal lifestyle. The atrium is the spatial heart of the residence, yet it is the stacking of private units that creates the space.

Save this picture!
© Rohspace
© Rohspace

The community cannot exist without the individual, and the individual is anchored by the community. Residents look upon the garden twice: upon entry into the ground floor and as they enter their unit. Community is not forced but coaxed: each unit is designed for a single person with private bath and kitchenette, and residents only share amenities where larger scale and community make for a better experience. 

Save this picture!
© Rohspace
© Rohspace

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Dogok-dong, Gangnam-gu, Seoul, South Korea

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Bo-DAA
Office

Product

Concrete

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Housing Apartments Interiors Architecture Residential Apartment interiors South Korea
Cite: "Treehouse Apartment Building / Bo-DAA" 28 Jan 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/932735/treehouse-apartment-building-bo-daa/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream