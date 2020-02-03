World
Duplex in Sant Gervasi / ARQUITECTURA-G

Duplex in Sant Gervasi / ARQUITECTURA-G

Barcelona, Spain
  Architects: ARQUITECTURA-G
  Area: 150.0
  Year: 2019
  Photographs: José Hevia
© José Hevia
Text description provided by the architects. North-oriented duplex apartment located in a housing block on the upper side of Barcelona. In order to maximize the incoming light, more windows were added in the façade and the 2nd-floor slab was partially demolished, creating a new living room with a height of almost 6 meters.

© José Hevia
Floor Plans
© José Hevia
While the common program and the parents' bedroom are located on the ground floor, the first floor is used for the children: two bedrooms, a shared bathroom, and the study room, open to the double space of the living room. We decided to use materials with a light color to reinforce the light reflection in some areas and to reverse the lack of natural light. 

© José Hevia
The use of the same tropical wood on the floor for the inside and the outside spaces allows creating continuity on the horizontal plane, from the interior to the terrace. On the vertical plane, white walls and pale yellow stoneware glazed tiles are used. The staircase, the balcony, and all furniture elements are made in a reticular sheet in order to make them more transparent and facilitate the light entrance in every corner of the house. 

© José Hevia
Section
© José Hevia
Project location

Address: Distrito de Sarrià-Sant Gervasi, Barcelona, Spain

