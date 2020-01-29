World
Yun Shop / LABOTORY

Yun Shop / LABOTORY

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Retail
Seongdong-gu, South Korea
  • Architects: LABOTORY
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 271.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019
  • Photographs Photographs: Yongjoon Choi
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: A&N Art, B Structure, Benjamin Moore, Carpenters Club, Duramaru
  • Architect In Charge: LABOTORY
  • Brand Design Team: LABOTORY
  • Direction: Kee Min Park, Jin Ho Jung
  • Design And Audit: Seul Gi Yoo
Text description provided by the architects. The brand YUN is a Korean eyewear brand that started in Berlin. YUN is a balanced brand that has both mechanical perfection and analog esthetic and embraces the different feelings of the East and the West. We wanted to complete the unique spatial experience of bringing about the coexistence of conflicting values with the minimal sensibilities of Korea in the East.

Floor plan
Floor plan
We put ‘Dansaekhwa’ and nuance of ‘white porcelain’ in space to express minimalism of the YUN's texture. It allows us to experience the interaction and coexistence of different things from different one’s eyes and circulations. As the simple but repetitive language that expression technique of Dansaekhwa permeates the Hanji and immerse in numerous colors, white light penetrates the texture of concrete and reflects light in the space. The form of the ceiling is convex or concave so that one can feel various spatial feelings.

By raising the floor, customers looked at the cloud-like white ceiling and expressed it as if they come into a Hanok yard and
contact with the sky. The column is the axis of the flow in the space that supports the ceiling and serves to distinguish the large functions of the interior, such as cafes and showrooms.

Even the elements dedicated to each function, they still balance each other. With minimal emotion, the brand YUN's sense
of balance expresses a space where you can communicate faithfully. At the YUN SEOUL, all elements had their unique
characteristics and proper balance, so a warm spatial experience completed.

Project location

Address: 66 Achasan-ro, Seongsu 2(i)-ga 3(sam)-dong, Seongdong-gu, Seoul, South Korea

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Commercial Architecture Retail South Korea
Cite: "Yun Shop / LABOTORY" 29 Jan 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/932724/yun-shop-labotory/> ISSN 0719-8884

