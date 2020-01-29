ZHA Wins Competition to Design OPPO's New Headquarters in Shenzhen

World
Zaha Hadid Architects has been selected to build the new headquarters for OPPO, a Chinese mobile brand, in Shenzhen, China. The shortlisted teams included Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG), Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (SOM), Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners (RSHP) and Henning Larsen Architects HK.

© Zaha Hadid Architects © Zaha Hadid Architects © Zaha Hadid Architects © Zaha Hadid Architects + 10

© Zaha Hadid Architects
© Zaha Hadid Architects

China’s leading smartphone manufacturer has seen a rapid success ever since it has launched its first phone back in 2008. With over 40,000 employees in more than 40 countries, OPPO’s new headquarters will accommodate its growth, and will follow the company’s “commitment to connectivity through design”.

© Zaha Hadid Architects
© Zaha Hadid Architects

The 185,000 square meter project consists of four interconnected towers, reaching maximum heights of 200m with 42 floors, generating large civic spaces at street level. The first two towers offer “flexible, open-plan spaces linked by a 20-story vertical lobby, and two external service towers providing vertical circulation”. Shifting the service core to the exterior allows a more versatile space and encourages interaction between employees.

© Zaha Hadid Architects
© Zaha Hadid Architects

Large atrium spaces unite all occupants through visual connectivity, helping to foster collaboration between different departments of the company. The abundance of natural light, varied working environments, and diversity of routes for staff and visitors to move through the building are all conducive to creative engagement and spontaneity. -- Zaha Hadid Architects

© Zaha Hadid Architects
© Zaha Hadid Architects

Planned to be completed in early 2025, the winning proposal creates a new civic space for the city, including publicly accessible amenities like a landscaped plaza, art gallery, shops, restaurants and a direct link to the adjacent station of Shenzhen’s subway network. Moreover, the rooftop is also reachable by the public, offering panoramic views of the city.

© Zaha Hadid Architects
© Zaha Hadid Architects

Aiming for a LEED Gold from the US Green Building Council, OPPO's New Headquarters were designed using 3D Building Information Modelling and energy management systems to optimize efficiencies.

  • Architect: Zaha Hadid Architects (ZHA)
  • Design: Patrik Schumacher and Christos Passas
  • ZHA Project Directors: Charles Walker (Commercial Director), Christos Passas (Design Director), Satoshi Ohashi (ZHA China Director)
  • ZHA Project Associates: Hussam Chakouf (Competition Lead), Juan Liu, Yang Jingwen
  • ZHA Project Designers: Melhem Sfeir (Competition Lead), Duo Chen, Katerina Smirnova
  • ZHA Project Team: Massimo Napoleoni (Facade Specialist), Aleksander Bursac, Mihai Dragos-Porta, Vera Kichanova, Ying Xia, Che-Hung Chien, Meng Zhao, Qi Cao, Alex Turner (Graphic Designer)
  • ZHA Workspace Analysts: Uli Bloom, Philip Siedler, Lorena Espaillat Bencosme
  • ZHA Project Support: Tatiana Chembereva, Camille Kelly

Cite: Christele Harrouk. "ZHA Wins Competition to Design OPPO's New Headquarters in Shenzhen" 29 Jan 2020. ArchDaily.

