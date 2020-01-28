World
Roux Center for the Environment / CambridgeSeven

Roux Center for the Environment / CambridgeSeven

© Jeff Goldberg/Esto © Jeff Goldberg/Esto © Jeff Goldberg/Esto © Jeff Goldberg/Esto + 22

Research Center
Woburn, United States
  • Architects: CambridgeSeven
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 29000.0 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2018
  • Photographs Photographs: Jeff Goldberg/Esto
  • Lead Architects: Timothy Mansfield, AIA Principal-in-Charge
  • Design Team: Timothy Mansfield, AIA (CambridgeSeven) ; Christopher Muskopf, AIA (CambridgeSeven)
  • Clients: Bowdoin College
  • Mep/Fp Engineering: Arup
  • Sustainability Engineering: Thornton Tomasetti
  • Civil Engineering: Sebago
  • Landscape: Stimson
  • Envelope Consultant: SGH
  • Technology Consultant: Vantage Technology
  • Construction Consultant: Warren Construction Group
© Jeff Goldberg/Esto
© Jeff Goldberg/Esto

Text description provided by the architects. The Roux Center for the Environment provides a greatly expanded platform for environmental studies at Bowdoin College set in rural Maine. This new 29,000 SF interdisciplinary building features an ensemble of flexible classrooms, laboratories, research labs, faculty offices, and unstructured learning spaces. A glassy, tiered space known as the lantern hosts lectures for 150 people, informal gatherings, and serves as a focal point for the entire campus community.

© Jeff Goldberg/Esto
© Jeff Goldberg/Esto
Site Plan
Site Plan
© Jeff Goldberg/Esto
© Jeff Goldberg/Esto

Transparency, both physical and pedagogical, enables a clearer engagement of teaching, learning, and scholarship. The building’s form is expressed by two bars shifted and angled to one another within the trapezoidal site, with the east bar housing faculty offices and research labs and the west bar containing classrooms and teaching labs. A glazed circulation space connects the two, fostering connections between faculty and students.  

© Jeff Goldberg/Esto
© Jeff Goldberg/Esto
Section
Section
© Jeff Goldberg/Esto
© Jeff Goldberg/Esto

Exterior materials are authentic, sustainable, and true to the story of the building. The north and south facades are primarily glass, while the more opaque east and west facades are clad in a durable, thermally-modified, poplar siding. Having earned LEED Platinum certification, the building acts as a teaching lab of sustainable and innovative construction technologies, including a rooftop photovoltaic array, gray water reclamation system and high-efficiency mechanical systems. The site also features a bio-swale to manage stormwater runoff.

© Jeff Goldberg/Esto
© Jeff Goldberg/Esto

Project location

Address: 12 Gill St # 4700, Woburn, MA 01801, United States

Cite: "Roux Center for the Environment / CambridgeSeven" 28 Jan 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/932718/roux-center-for-the-environment-cambridgeseven/> ISSN 0719-8884

