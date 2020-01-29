World
Walkway House / TETRO Arquitetura

Walkway House / TETRO Arquitetura

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Houses
Retiro do Chalé, Brazil
  • Architects: TETRO Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 1700.0 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2017
  • Photographs Photographs: Eduardo Eckenfels
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AGM Móveis, Madeireira Máxima, P.Stock, Vidrex
  • Lead Architects: Débora Vieira Mendes, Igor Macedo, Carlos Maia
  • Construction: José Ricardo Ribeiro Gouthier
Text description provided by the architects. The Walkway House is divided into three blocks spread across the land, só as not to interfere with the forest and preserve the topography. The blocks are interconnected by wooden decks. The upper deck emerges from the back, crosses the house, and becomes a walkway nine meters from the ground to integrate with the tree tops.

Plans
Plans
The 158 m² building has three horizontal modules spread over two floors, in the city of Brumadinho, 30 minutes from Belo Horizonte. It is embedded in a steep terrain with 45º of slope, and using the minimum necessary soil movement, there are no land cuts that require retaining walls. The project prioritized the native trees and consider the great presence of the jacarandas that permeate the spaces.

The main bedroom faces the forest, where there are no neighbors, and the integration takes place through the large window. The circulation between the blocks takes place through glass walkways, without walls, which allows visual contact with all nature when walking from one room to another.

Project gallery

