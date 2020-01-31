House at Taubenmarkt / Hertl Architekten

+ 30

Design Team: Antonia Forster, Sandra Schneider Zapata-Pemberthy, Katharina Höfler

Text description provided by the architects. The House at Taubenmarkt is situated in the heart of the provincial capital of Upper Austria, where infrastructure in every form and to every time is achievable in a few minutes. In contrast to the old town urbanity and vitality, there was the wish for quietness and intimacy within the building. The entrance area of the penthouse, which is split on three floors, can be reached above an inventory spiral staircase on fifth floor. As well as the already existing patio a new one, which is situated in the middle of this floor, brings in a lot of light and a calm atmosphere into the foyer. The bathroom is oriented to this tiny green courtyard too.

Arranged behind there are closet and bedroom in the quiet back part of the house. Caused by the house structure, part of the concept is to minimize the corridor area and to maximize the living space: everything is room, narrow parts change into wider parts. The courtyards also are an easy solution for fire prevention necessities at the borders to the neighbourhood. Windows with fire-protective glazing have been placed where views are fascinating or calm, depending on demands. The kitchen is situated behind the parapet of the staircase up to the sixth floor, with a great view through a stretched window opening onto the old town. The south wall of the living room accommodates a deep window sill complemented by a fireplace. Vis à vis the view is opened again to the bigger town-courtyard. At the street side of this floor there is a space where no windows are added and where the grey structured walls have small niches because of the former attic behind. Skylight illuminates the room from above.

Only two main materials have been selected: the lime plaster optic for the walls and the oak wood for furniture as well as for basements. This reduction inside the penthouse intensifies the coloured views of the city outside, as if pictures were hanging on the walls. The garden loggia on the rooftop, that’s got a small kitchen included, opens to the east and west. There is no neighbourhood house which affects the view onto the rooftops. All the objects of interest seem to be quite near. It is a small, calm and private but nevertheless urban place in the heart and on top of the city of Linz.