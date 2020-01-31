River Studio / Alexis Dornier

+ 25

Houses • Mengwi, Indonesia Architects: Alexis Dornier

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 100.0 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019

Photographs Photographs: KIE

Lead Architect: Alexis Dornier

Text description provided by the architects. Initially being one of a three unit ensemble, the river studio is a 1 bedroom minimal home, a response to a few constraints and opportunities surrounding the lot shape. Being of extremely narrow nature, the lot required to contain the access road to the main house – as a consequence of that we occupied the space on top of the driveway by cantilevering the small studio bedroom component over it, and created an upstairs.

Working with less than 8 m width, we rotated in the living room component slightly, to have longer vantage points and fitted a small swimming pool and garden. On the formal layer we lofted an A-frame roof with the cube that is resting over the driveway to generate untypical roofline that shields from excessive sun exposure and creates privacy. Constructed in steel, wood and concrete we aimed for best fitness for use.

The soothing color palettes connect to the surrounding green, earthtones and carefully selected artwork make this place a good fit and use of space.