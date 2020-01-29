World
Machelen Workshop & Office Spaces / WE-S architecten

Machelen Workshop & Office Spaces / WE-S architecten

© Johnny Umans

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Institutional Buildings
Machelen, Belgium
  • Architects: WE-S architecten
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 1570.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019
  • Photographs Photographs: Johnny Umans
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Arcelor Mittal, Autodesk, Chaos Group, Robert McNeel & Associates
  • Clients: Haviland Intercommunale igsv
  • User: Municipality of Machelen
© Johnny Umans
© Johnny Umans

Text description provided by the architects. The municipality of Machelen needs new workshop and office spaces, replacing different buildings spread over the outskirts of the city. The building should include dressing rooms, a cafeteria and an outpost for the Red Cross. The construction of the building finalizes the administrative reorganization of the municipality, merging and professionalizing all municipal departments.

© Johnny Umans
© Johnny Umans

The compact building sets itself at the center of the site. This allows for a circulation loop that connects both the building and the surrounding car park in the most efficient way. The plinth is topped with a sloping roof, thereby optimizing the view on the site from the offices on the first floor. Two terraces on the first floor create a double-height in the warehouses below, optimizing the handling of bigger goods.

© Johnny Umans
© Johnny Umans
Level 0 Plan
Level 0 Plan
© Johnny Umans
© Johnny Umans

As the building gets a predominantly industrial function, it is conceived as a steel skeleton structure with load-bearing panels lining both facade and sloping roof, resulting in a sculptural ensemble of steel panels, creating a different coloring and shading according to the time of day.

© Johnny Umans
© Johnny Umans
Section A
Section A
© Johnny Umans
© Johnny Umans

Project location

Address: Felix Timmermanslaan, 1831 Machelen, Belgium

WE-S architecten
Cite: "Machelen Workshop & Office Spaces / WE-S architecten" 29 Jan 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/932665/machelen-workshop-and-office-spaces-we-s-architecten/> ISSN 0719-8884

