Meds Workshop Generates 14 Projects on the Island of Spetses in Greece

Meetings of Design Students or MEDS is an international workshop, taking place every summer in a different country and tackling every year a new thematic. In its 10th edition, MEDS Workshop was held in Greece, on the island of Spetses, bringing together traditional craftsmanship and contemporary approaches, resulting in 14 interdisciplinary projects.
Under the theme of MEMNISO -ancient Greek for “to remember”- this year’s workshop took place from the 26th of July to the 12th of August, with the participation of more than 170 students and young professionals with 28 tutors from all corners of the world. Organized every year by a different team, the workshop explores diverse approaches to design, building techniques, traditions, and skills. During the 2-week span of the workshop, participants design and execute the projects developed partially by the tutors, all year long.
During the latest edition, tutors and participants had the chance to learn from local artisans, sharing knowledge and skills, in order to complete 14 interdisciplinary projects. These realizations included Emerging Ruins, a project that reinterprets Spetses’ shipbuilding tradition and puts in place a curved wooden boat skeleton emerging from the water like ruins on the central pier; Under my umbrella, an intervention that celebrates the traditional craft of weaving combined with different textile techniques; and the Sea Level Rise Pavilion.
Other interventions consisted of a public installation on the beach, a pebble decoration, a carpet produced by weaving two different materials, a barrier to the sea and the creation of a visual identity for the city of Spetses, among others.
An exhibition entitled MEMNISO: MEDS Spetses 2019, was held from Thursday the 16th, until Sunday the 19th of January 2020, in Athens to showcase the architectural, design and photography projects realized the past summer in Spetses.
Projects:
- Emerging Ruins by Adrian Alfonso & Yacme Mangrané
- Triton – No.dirt by Christoph Uckermark & Anthony Zgheib
- Under my umbrella by Marta Badurina & Josipa Tadić
- Pebble Rebel by Anastasia Florou, Mado Milosi, Yiouli Beltsou
- BEEhaviour by Erida Bendo & Sarah Dobjani
- Built-in Carpet by Georgia Drampalou & Dimitra Vrenta
- Breakwater by Joanna Wirkus & Natalia Lipczuk
- Sea Level Rise Pavilion by Kieran Donnellan
- Space and Food: Making Togetherness by Andy Yu
- Sensory Garden by Nefeli Samioti & Aggeliki Tsilidi
- Letters of Spetses by Neva Zidić & Agnieszka Ejsymont
- Spetses final_final V2 by Marwan Zgheib & Jelena Jelačić
- Running Stories by Jennifer Beitel & Oliwia Tatara & Felix Wernli
- Mnemosyne by Jan von der Heyde & Vlad Georgiev
MEDS Workshop 2019
- Location: Spetses island, Greece
- Year: 2019
- Workshop organizing team: Angeliki Asimakopoulou, Myrto Andronidi, Kostas Gournas, Chara Kaika, Alexandros Kontis, Christos Malesovas, Ioulia Metzidaki, Agni Pettemeridi, Stefania Sachinoglou, Aspasia Antonia Kouridaki, Marianna Tsapepa, Ioanna Maria Vemmou
- Mentors: Nektarios Klissas, George Boufis, Marios Georgiou, Nektarios Charalambopoulos, Panagiotis Gritsas, Grigoris Katsouranis, Varvara Bratopoulou, Yannis Karlopoulos, Argyris Mathios