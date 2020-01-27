World
Archi Loft / Geometrix Design

Archi Loft / Geometrix Design

© Ivanov Ilya, Daniel Annenkov © Ivanov Ilya, Daniel Annenkov © Ivanov Ilya, Daniel Annenkov © Ivanov Ilya, Daniel Annenkov + 31

  • Curated by María Francisca González
Public Space
Moscow, Russia
  • Lead Architects: Miroshkin Michael, Miroshkina Elen
© Ivanov Ilya, Daniel Annenkov
© Ivanov Ilya, Daniel Annenkov

Text description provided by the architects. Archiloft project (450 sq.m.) - new public and event space in Moscow, Russia - is the result of renovation of an energetic station of the first half of 20th century. The architecture replies on the concept of highlighting the historic brick shell while providing a contemporary interior space for public and commercial events.

© Ivanov Ilya, Daniel Annenkov
© Ivanov Ilya, Daniel Annenkov

Project activities lasted about 10 months from which the longest and most complicated step was cleaning up the space from historical garbage. It was found out that the whole building was formed actually from two separate buildings, the facade wall of one had become the interior wall dividing the space into two principal zones: Steel and Acryl.

© Ivanov Ilya, Daniel Annenkov
© Ivanov Ilya, Daniel Annenkov

Brick walls, high ceiling and windows (10 m.), two support beams forming huge cross refer to a medieval church that offers futuristic innovating content. Open terrace (80 sq.m.) allows to enjoy Archiloft from outside. White polygonal wall draws a unique geometry of the space and can be used as base for 3D-mapping projection.

© Ivanov Ilya, Daniel Annenkov
© Ivanov Ilya, Daniel Annenkov

Four black screen circles referring to Parade of planets placed on one of the walls contrast with red bricks especially with smooth LED-illumination hidden behind them. The biggest circle is the screen of design TV that also can be used as necessary.

© Ivanov Ilya, Daniel Annenkov
© Ivanov Ilya, Daniel Annenkov

Fence as a work of art: There is a fence around the loft Rectangular fiber cement slabs were taken as the material.We thought out a non-waste composition: each panel was cut according to its template in a curve, one part of the panel satal convex part of the fence, the second part became mirror-concave

© Ivanov Ilya, Daniel Annenkov
© Ivanov Ilya, Daniel Annenkov

Project gallery

Project location

Address: Moscow, Russia

Cite: "Archi Loft / Geometrix Design" 27 Jan 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/932609/archi-loft-geometrix-design/> ISSN 0719-8884

