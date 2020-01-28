Paris House / Casa14 Arquitetura

+ 21

Architect In Charge: Mariana Andersen

Project Team: Mariana Guardani (coautora)

Clients: Marcelo Binaghi

Engineering: Minuano Engenharia

Land Area: 250 m²

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Designing a house in a slope and trapezoidal land in Perdizes neighborhood seemed, at first, a big challenge. However, with two fronts, the land facilitated well determined flows to the house: it was designed a social entrance, only for walkers, on the highest level and with access through the living area (with living room and kitchen integrated and facing both gardens) and another, for service, on the lowest part, hosting garage and laundry.

On the upper floor, the program had two suites: the master one with a triangular terrace (keeping up with the land drawing) and the other one used as an office and a rehearsal room. The roof slab was designed to be a terrace of 65m². The overlook offers many visual perceptions for the multiple city landscapes, including a gorgeous view of the Pico do Jaraguá (Peak of Jaraguá).

Construction Economy

With a shoestring construction budget, some guidelines were adopted in order to provide the financial economy and construction work time saving:

- Take advantage of the natural profile of the land;

- Integrated and single social space, avoiding the use of walls and unnecessary foundations;

- Use of economic materials as structural concrete blocks, panel slabs, exposed concrete and burnt cement, and

- The internal floors have not received any coatings, remaining on the slab level.

Comfort

The house was designed with openings in both façades in order to provide cross-ventilation. At the same time, the façades facing West and East favors the natural lighting during the whole day.