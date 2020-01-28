World
Paris House / Casa14 Arquitetura

Paris House / Casa14 Arquitetura

© Leonardo Finotti © Maira Acayaba

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Houses, Sustainability
Perdizes, Brazil
  • Architect In Charge: Mariana Andersen
  • Project Team: Mariana Guardani (coautora)
  • Clients: Marcelo Binaghi
  • Engineering: Minuano Engenharia
  • Land Area: 250 m²
© Maira Acayaba
© Maira Acayaba

Text description provided by the architects. Designing a house in a slope and trapezoidal land in Perdizes neighborhood seemed, at first, a big challenge. However, with two fronts, the land facilitated well determined flows to the house: it was designed a social entrance, only for walkers, on the highest level and with access through the living area (with living room and kitchen integrated and facing both gardens) and another, for service, on the lowest part, hosting garage and laundry.

© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti
Plan Level 0
Plan Level 0
© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti

On the upper floor, the program had two suites: the master one with a triangular terrace (keeping up with the land drawing) and the other one used as an office and a rehearsal room. The roof slab was designed to be a terrace of 65m². The overlook offers many visual perceptions for the multiple city landscapes, including a gorgeous view of the Pico do Jaraguá (Peak of Jaraguá). 

© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti

Construction Economy
With a shoestring construction budget, some guidelines were adopted in order to provide the financial economy and construction work time saving:
- Take advantage of the natural profile of the land;
- Integrated and single social space, avoiding the use of walls and unnecessary foundations; 
- Use of economic materials as structural concrete blocks, panel slabs, exposed concrete and burnt cement, and 
- The internal floors have not received any coatings, remaining on the slab level. 

© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti

Comfort
The house was designed with openings in both façades in order to provide cross-ventilation. At the same time, the façades facing West and East favors the natural lighting during the whole day. 

© Maira Acayaba
© Maira Acayaba

Cite: "Paris House / Casa14 Arquitetura" [Casa Paris / Casa14 Arquitetura] 28 Jan 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/932588/paris-house-casa14-arquitetura/> ISSN 0719-8884

