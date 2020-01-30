Jorge Fayet 550 Building / Torres Arquitetos Assossiados

+ 19

Arquiteto Responsável: Alberto Torres

Engineering: Carpeggiani projetos estruturais

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Jorge Fayet 550 is a small-scale apartment building in Porto Alegre's Chácara das Pedras neighborhood, situated on a small land, only eleven meters in front of it and thirty-seven meters deep, with east-west solar orientation.

The building has about 1,080.00 m2 of built area, in which the architect acted not only as a designer, but also as a real estate developer and builder, exploring the opportunity to propose different possibilities to the traditional molds of the real estate market.

With only four floors, the building is correctly inserted in the immediate surroundings, are distributed parking spaces, a small room for condominium use and six housing units, these with different types, such as one and two bedroom apartments and duplex with one, two or three bedrooms, each of these apartments with different characteristics and sizes, creating an interesting variety within the same volume meeting different family and economic profiles.

Formal solutions are marked by simple lines and pure forms. A design that respects the scale of the neighborhood and materializes the search for accuracy, rigor and economy of means. We tried to create a volume of great sobriety and simplicity, where the different materials used, such as concrete and wood are shown in their essence.

The project and construction of Jorge Fayet 550, is a building with limited resources and presents itself as a reflection exercise on how architects are able to assume the process of real estate production by proposing alternatives for residential buildings and skyline creation.