World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential
  4. Brazil
  5. Jorge Fayet 550 Building / Torres Arquitetos Assossiados

Jorge Fayet 550 Building / Torres Arquitetos Assossiados

Save this project
Jorge Fayet 550 Building / Torres Arquitetos Assossiados

© Marcelo Donadussi © Marcelo Donadussi © Marcelo Donadussi © Marcelo Donadussi + 19

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Residential
Chácara das Pedras, Brazil
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 11625.0 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2016
  • Photographs Photographs: Marcelo Donadussi
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Autodesk, Autodesk Media and Entertainment, Construtec, Dalmax, Ivo Penz, Portinari, Suvetro, thyssenkrupp
  • Arquiteto Responsável: Alberto Torres
  • Engineering: Carpeggiani projetos estruturais
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Marcelo Donadussi
© Marcelo Donadussi

Text description provided by the architects. Jorge Fayet 550 is a small-scale apartment building in Porto Alegre's Chácara das Pedras neighborhood, situated on a small land, only eleven meters in front of it and thirty-seven meters deep, with east-west solar orientation.

Save this picture!
© Marcelo Donadussi
© Marcelo Donadussi
Save this picture!
2nd floor plan
2nd floor plan
Save this picture!
© Marcelo Donadussi
© Marcelo Donadussi

The building has about 1,080.00 m2 of built area, in which the architect acted not only as a designer, but also as a real estate developer and builder, exploring the opportunity to propose different possibilities to the traditional molds of the real estate market.

Save this picture!
© Marcelo Donadussi
© Marcelo Donadussi

With only four floors, the building is correctly inserted in the immediate surroundings, are distributed parking spaces, a small room for condominium use and six housing units, these with different types, such as one and two bedroom apartments and duplex with one, two or three bedrooms, each of these apartments with different characteristics and sizes, creating an interesting variety within the same volume meeting different family and economic profiles.

Save this picture!
© Marcelo Donadussi
© Marcelo Donadussi

Formal solutions are marked by simple lines and pure forms. A design that respects the scale of the neighborhood and materializes the search for accuracy, rigor and economy of means. We tried to create a volume of great sobriety and simplicity, where the different materials used, such as concrete and wood are shown in their essence.

Save this picture!
© Marcelo Donadussi
© Marcelo Donadussi

The project and construction of Jorge Fayet 550, is a building with limited resources and presents itself as a reflection exercise on how architects are able to assume the process of real estate production by proposing alternatives for residential buildings and skyline creation.

Save this picture!
© Marcelo Donadussi
© Marcelo Donadussi

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Rua Doutor Jorge Fayet, 550 - Porto Alegre, RS, Brazil

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Torres Arquitetos Assossiados
Office

Product

Concrete

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Buildings Residential Brazil
Cite: "Jorge Fayet 550 Building / Torres Arquitetos Assossiados" [Edifício Jorge Fayet 550 / Torres Arquitetos Associados] 30 Jan 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/932545/jorge-fayet-550-building-torres-arquitetos-assossiados/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream