Villa in Sintra / RCA - Regino Cruz Arquitectos

Lead Architects: RCA – Regino Cruz Arquitectos

Design Team: Regino Cruz, Célide Cruz, José Olivença, Hugo Ricardo, Tânia Serra, Rúben Mateus, Ana Eusébio, Rafael Balestra, Luís Ferreira, Joana Rafael, Miguel Caldeira, Stefano Dettori, Pedro Campos

Clients: Private

Structural Design: Eng.º Eduardo Cruz – EDX, Unipessoal, Lda.

Engineering: LMSA – Engenharia de Edifícios, S.A.

Landscape: Plantas e Planos – Arquitectos Paisagistas Associados, Lda.

Acoustics: Pedro Martins da Silva e Associados – Engenharia de Acústica e Ambiente, Lda.

Text description provided by the architects. The house is set in Quinta da Beloura, at the upper class surroundings of Lisboa, where in the horizon we can see the Sintra mountain range.

The plot reflected the natural splendor of this environment with the existing cork trees becoming a vital part of its identity. Accordingly, the trees preservation was instrumental in order to design the shapes and spaces of the building, defining a project that respected the living harmony of the site and minimized the digging and excavation works.

Having in mind a sustainable balance between construction and nature, the house was created in a way that allowed privacy while ensured non enclosure feelings.

The different soil levels throughout the plot prevailed, bringing unity between the broad spaces and the gardens. Privileging cork and stone, two volumes were created thus, in the shape of a cross, which divided the plot in 4 quadrants, each with a different function: the entrance atrium connecting with the garage allows an easy access to the house; a relaxed and fun nook to the rear; the cosy garden by the grove, extending the house in an intimate exterior space and finally the swimming pool garden, which has full sun exposure, where all living rooms lead to, destined to day to day family leisure and social gatherings.

On the top floor, facing the swimming pool garden, we can find the private areas. Here, a livingroom in a double height ceiling that connects directly to the ground floor main lobby, separates the master suite to the children’s rooms.