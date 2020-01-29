KPTN Warehouse Reconversion / blauraum Architekten

+ 15

Client: DC Commercial GmbH & Co. KG

Engineering: Werner Sobek Frankfurt GmbH & Co. KG, Frankfurt am Main / Ingenieurgesellschaft W33 mbH, Berlin / DS-Plan Ingenieurgesellschaft mbH, Hamburg

Project Management: Witte Projektmanagement GmbH, Hamburg

Design Of Hotel/Cinema Building: Nalbach + Nalbach Gesellschaft von Architekten mbH

Text description provided by the architects. Old warehouses, new promenades, bridges crossing the Fleets, new architecture and the Port of Hamburg – the conversion of the former port precinct to create HafenCity is taking shape. This is where the KPTN has been created. From the outside you can hardly detect its functional diversity – but behind the facades there is a sophisticated mix of urban housing, a hotel, a top class cinema, a public underground car park, restaurants and shops.

The approx. 220 residential units, which include owner-occupied, rented and subsidised apartments, are spread across five buildings. This inner-city, mixed-use concept benefits from generous landscaping and rooftop gardens. This city within a city constitutes a key hybrid city component of HafenCity and the Überseequartier.

Reference to the nearby Speicherstadt is made not only with the varied brick facade, but also with the open and flexible construction concept, which is modelled on the typical warehouses – creating an urban city warehouse. Sustainable building is defined as long-term adaptability.

Another special feature of the KPTN is the modular living concept involving micro-apartments that can be combined into larger units and thereby adapted to the different phases of their future residents’ lives. The inner courtyard and roof gardens are extensively planted with trees and include areas for rainwater retention and for harnessing solar energy.