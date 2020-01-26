World
61 apartments in IVRY / Tectône

61 apartments in IVRY / Tectône

© Cyrille Lallement

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Residential
Ivry-sur-Seine, France
  • Architects: Tectône
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 4123.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019
  • Photographs Photographs: Cyrille Lallement
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Graphisoft SE, Millet, Nora, Perin briques
  • Lead Architects: Etienne Chevreul-Demas
  • Design Team: Tectône
  • Clients: OPH d’ivry
  • Engineering: Betem
  • Landscape: Atelier Moabi
  • Contractor: Les Maçons Parisiens
© Cyrille Lallement
© Cyrille Lallement

Text description provided by the architects. These 61 apartments are distributed in three 5 story buildings and three single houses. The façades of these 8 buildings ensemble are entirely made of cream-colored bricks. Two different textures of bricks are used, the first two floors are made of an unevenly textured brick marking the base of the building. The rest of the façades are made from a classical cream-colored brick. 

Story plan
Story plan

This project client (OPH Ivry) had three strong objectives, solidity, longevity and aesthetics, we won the project competition by answering to the requirements through the use of the brick.

© Cyrille Lallement
© Cyrille Lallement
© Cyrille Lallement
© Cyrille Lallement

The use of this material was evidence to us as brick has been used on more than 50 % of our buildings in the 30 years we have been building.

Section 01
Section 01

The brick facade is positioned in front of a concrete structure, and act as a double skin for the building, providing extremely performance thermal characteristics. On the balconies, the brick is assembled to form a "moucharabieh" blocking the sigh and letting the sun pass, as well as being an elastic enhancement.

© Cyrille Lallement
© Cyrille Lallement
© Cyrille Lallement
© Cyrille Lallement

Project location

Address: 94200 Ivry-sur-Seine, France

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Cite: "61 apartments in IVRY / Tectône" 26 Jan 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/932521/61-apartments-in-ivry-tectone/> ISSN 0719-8884

