World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Norway
  5. Mini House Hurdal / Negrini Lindvall Architettura

Mini House Hurdal / Negrini Lindvall Architettura

Save this project
Mini House Hurdal / Negrini Lindvall Architettura

© Melissa Hegge © Melissa Hegge © Melissa Hegge © Melissa Hegge + 17

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Norway
  • Design Team: Luca Negrini, Inga Hegdahl Eggen, Marte Nødtvedt SkjæggeStad, Meng Nan Zhang, Matilda Wallsten, Jor Jacobsen , Arild Eriksen
  • Clients : Hurdal Ecovillage, Hurdal Økolandsby
  • Consultants: Rolf Jacobsen, Bergen Arkitekthøgskole
  • Engineering : sigurdur.gunnarsson@asplanviak.no
  • Collaborator: Ingrid Kolstad
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Melissa Hegge
© Melissa Hegge

Text description provided by the architects. It is a design and building story. The first Norwegian Eco-Village opened in 2015 in Hurdal, with its first Sustainability Festival programmed for the summer of that same year.  One hour away from Oslo and half an hour away from its airport, Hurdal is situated by a lake and close to the large forest of Nordmarka. It is a strategic position for those who would like to work in the city but live immersed in nature and be part of a community that is based on the idea of ecological living.

Save this picture!
© Melissa Hegge
© Melissa Hegge

The Ecovillage in Hurdal requested a design for a  rational and minimal space, firstly defined as a guest tower, temporarily hosting guests of the inhabitants, but also with the function of temporary office spaces for professionals who spend a few nights while working remotely in an unconventional context. 

Save this picture!
© Melissa Hegge
© Melissa Hegge

It's placing within the forest made us think of verticality for the proposal, in order to merge with the unique nature of Hurdal, mainly composed of tall thin birches.  The client set a limit of 25 square meters to be freely distributed either horizontally or vertically, where the latter was chosen in order to reduce land use.

Save this picture!
Floor plans
Floor plans

Constituted by three identical boxes, stacked and mounted on top of each other as an architectural strategy for naturally solving the vertical circulation, ends in a belvedere terrace on top, which allows for the visitor to feel like a part of nature in its entirety. The big window in each room gives the possibility of experiencing two opposite views depending on the floor, one towards the extensive forest and the other of the calmly flowing river. Built entirely of wood by the architects themselves during an intense couple of months, the Mini house fully relied on local businesses’ productions for all the construction materials, such as wood, glass, and wood fiber insulation.

Save this picture!
© Melissa Hegge
© Melissa Hegge

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this office
Negrini Lindvall Architettura
Office

Product

Wood

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Norway
Cite: "Mini House Hurdal / Negrini Lindvall Architettura" 24 Jan 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/932480/mini-house-hurdal-negrini-lindvall-architettura/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream