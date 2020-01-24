Wood Design & Building Award Winners Announced

Save this picture! Courtesy of Wood Design & Building

Wood Design & Building Magazine has announced the winning projects for this year's Awards program. Launched in 1984, the awards program recognizes and celebrates the work of visionaries around the world who inspire excellence in wood architecture. Submissions included projects that weaved wooden architecture into the surrounding landscape in inventive ways.

Save this picture! Courtesy of Wood Design & Building

The Wood Design & Building awards program is an opportunity to pay homage to design and construction teams that are embracing wood architecture as a solution to the many challenges that they are faced with – from environmental to urban density. “The Wood Design & Building Awards program provides a platform to acknowledge the strides that have been made for wood architecture over the years, as well as an opportunity to celebrate the omnipresence of wood in architecture around the world.” explained Etienne Lalonde, Vice-President of Market Development for the Canadian Wood Council. “The range of submissions, from the smallest wood installation to the largest building, displayed a sophistication and innovation that is celebrating in our evolving wood industry.”

The jury included Russell Acton, Principal at Acton Ostry Architects, Laura Hartman, Principal at Fernau + Hartman Architects, and Samuel Lasky, Principal at William Rawn Associates, Architects, Inc.

HONOR

Save this picture! Courtesy of Wood Design & Building

Mirror Point Cottage, Annapolis Royal, Nova Scotia, MacKay-Lyons Sweetapple Architects Limited

Prospect/Refuge 3, Margaree Forks, Nova Scotia, Group of students from Dalhousie University, Faculty of Architecture and Planning, led by Talbot Sweetapple of MacKay-Lyons Architects Limited

University of Arkansas Adohi Hall, Fayetteville, Arkansas, Leers Weinzapfel Associates with modus studio, Mackey Mitchell Architects and OLIN

Northern Lights College – Trades Training Centre, Dawson Creek, British Columbia, McFarland Marceau Architects Ltd.

The Modular Unit, Izmir, Turkey, Teke Architects Office

Wooden Roof, London, United Kingdom, Tsuruta Architects

MERIT

Save this picture! Courtesy of Wood Design & Building

Capilano Library, Edmonton, Alberta, Patkau Architects + Group2

Sagg Farm, Sagaponack, New York, Bates Masi + Architects

Wilson School of Design, Kwantlen Polytechnic University, Richmond, British Columbia, KPMB Architects + PUBLIC Architecture + Communication

Upper Skeena Recreation Centre, Hazelton, British Columbia, Hemsworth Architecture

Wuehrer House, East Hampton, New York, Jerome Engelking

Kiht'han, Sagaponack, New York, Bates Masi + Architects

Trumpf Day-Care Center, Ditzigen, Germany, Barkow Leibinger

CITATION

Save this picture! Courtesy of Wood Design & Building

Alexander Court, Washington, District of Columbia, Pelli Clarke Pelli Architects with FOX Architects

Redfox Commons, Portland, Oregon, LEVER Architecture

Lewis & Clark College Pedestrian Bridge, Portland, Oregon, Minarik Architecture

Forest Hill Pavilion, Toronto, Ontario, Amantea Architects

80 Atlantic , Toronto, Ontario, Quadrangle

Rocky Ridge Boardwalk, Calgary, Alberta, GEC Architecture

Woody - Office building for Santé publique France, Saint-Maurice, France, Atelier du Pont

CANADIAN WOOD COUNCIL AWARDS

Save this picture! Courtesy of Wood Design & Building

Bigwin Island Club Cabins, Baysville, Ontario, MacKay-Lyons Sweetapple Architects Limited

Red Deer College Student Residence, Red Deer, Alberta, Manasc Isaac Architects

Banff Elementary School, Banff, Alberta, GEC Architecture

North Surrey Sports & Ice Complex, Surrey, British Columbia, Francl Architecture

Boundary Bay Fire Hall & Training Centre, Delta, British Columbia, Johnston Davidson Architecture

SUSTAINABLE FORESTRY INITIATIVE – SPONSORSHIP AWARD

Save this picture! Courtesy of Wood Design & Building

Tsleil Waututh Administration and Health Centre, North Vancouver, British Columbia, Lubor Trubka Associates Architects

Upper Skeena Recreation Centre, Hazelton, British Columbia, Hemsworth Architecture

WESTERN RED CEDAR – SPONSORSHIP AWARD

Save this picture! Courtesy of Wood Design & Building

ADK Camp, Horicon, New York, Birdseye

SANSIN – SPONSORSHIP AWARD

Save this picture! Courtesy of Wood Design & Building

Tsleil Waututh Administration and Health Centre, North Vancouver, British Columbia, Lubor Trubka Associates Architects

News via Wood Design & Building Magazine