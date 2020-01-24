Wood Design & Building Award Winners Announced

Wood Design & Building Magazine has announced the winning projects for this year's Awards program. Launched in 1984, the awards program recognizes and celebrates the work of visionaries around the world who inspire excellence in wood architecture. Submissions included projects that weaved wooden architecture into the surrounding landscape in inventive ways.
The Wood Design & Building awards program is an opportunity to pay homage to design and construction teams that are embracing wood architecture as a solution to the many challenges that they are faced with – from environmental to urban density. “The Wood Design & Building Awards program provides a platform to acknowledge the strides that have been made for wood architecture over the years, as well as an opportunity to celebrate the omnipresence of wood in architecture around the world.” explained Etienne Lalonde, Vice-President of Market Development for the Canadian Wood Council. “The range of submissions, from the smallest wood installation to the largest building, displayed a sophistication and innovation that is celebrating in our evolving wood industry.”
The jury included Russell Acton, Principal at Acton Ostry Architects, Laura Hartman, Principal at Fernau + Hartman Architects, and Samuel Lasky, Principal at William Rawn Associates, Architects, Inc.
HONOR
- Mirror Point Cottage, Annapolis Royal, Nova Scotia, MacKay-Lyons Sweetapple Architects Limited
- Prospect/Refuge 3, Margaree Forks, Nova Scotia, Group of students from Dalhousie University, Faculty of Architecture and Planning, led by Talbot Sweetapple of MacKay-Lyons Architects Limited
- University of Arkansas Adohi Hall, Fayetteville, Arkansas, Leers Weinzapfel Associates with modus studio, Mackey Mitchell Architects and OLIN
- Northern Lights College – Trades Training Centre, Dawson Creek, British Columbia, McFarland Marceau Architects Ltd.
- The Modular Unit, Izmir, Turkey, Teke Architects Office
- Wooden Roof, London, United Kingdom, Tsuruta Architects
MERIT
- Capilano Library, Edmonton, Alberta, Patkau Architects + Group2
- Sagg Farm, Sagaponack, New York, Bates Masi + Architects
- Wilson School of Design, Kwantlen Polytechnic University, Richmond, British Columbia, KPMB Architects + PUBLIC Architecture + Communication
- Upper Skeena Recreation Centre, Hazelton, British Columbia, Hemsworth Architecture
- Wuehrer House, East Hampton, New York, Jerome Engelking
- Kiht'han, Sagaponack, New York, Bates Masi + Architects
- Trumpf Day-Care Center, Ditzigen, Germany, Barkow Leibinger
CITATION
- Alexander Court, Washington, District of Columbia, Pelli Clarke Pelli Architects with FOX Architects
- Redfox Commons, Portland, Oregon, LEVER Architecture
- Lewis & Clark College Pedestrian Bridge, Portland, Oregon, Minarik Architecture
- Forest Hill Pavilion, Toronto, Ontario, Amantea Architects
- 80 Atlantic , Toronto, Ontario, Quadrangle
- Rocky Ridge Boardwalk, Calgary, Alberta, GEC Architecture
- Woody - Office building for Santé publique France, Saint-Maurice, France, Atelier du Pont
CANADIAN WOOD COUNCIL AWARDS
- Bigwin Island Club Cabins, Baysville, Ontario, MacKay-Lyons Sweetapple Architects Limited
- Red Deer College Student Residence, Red Deer, Alberta, Manasc Isaac Architects
- Banff Elementary School, Banff, Alberta, GEC Architecture
- North Surrey Sports & Ice Complex, Surrey, British Columbia, Francl Architecture
- Boundary Bay Fire Hall & Training Centre, Delta, British Columbia, Johnston Davidson Architecture
SUSTAINABLE FORESTRY INITIATIVE – SPONSORSHIP AWARD
- Tsleil Waututh Administration and Health Centre, North Vancouver, British Columbia, Lubor Trubka Associates Architects
- Upper Skeena Recreation Centre, Hazelton, British Columbia, Hemsworth Architecture
WESTERN RED CEDAR – SPONSORSHIP AWARD
- ADK Camp, Horicon, New York, Birdseye
SANSIN – SPONSORSHIP AWARD
- Tsleil Waututh Administration and Health Centre, North Vancouver, British Columbia, Lubor Trubka Associates Architects
News via Wood Design & Building Magazine