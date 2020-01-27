World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Norway
  5. Villa Ask Housing / Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter

Villa Ask Housing / Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter

Save this project
Villa Ask Housing / Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter

© Mariela Apollonio © Mariela Apollonio © Mariela Apollonio © Mariela Apollonio + 30

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Apartments
Ullern, Norway
  • Lead Architects: Reiulf Ramstad, Christian Skram Fuglset, Caspar Cappelen
  • Design Team: Xabier Bilbao Berrojalbiz
  • Clients: Solon Eiendom AS
  • Construction And Building Physics: WSP
  • Hvac/Sanitation: Inegnia, CM Mathiesen & Co AS, MT Klima AS
  • Electric: Ledende Elektro
  • Acoustics: Planakustikk AS
  • Landscape: Reiulf Ramstad Architects
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Mariela Apollonio
© Mariela Apollonio

Text description provided by the architects. The new high-quality housing project offers 15 innovative apartments, sheltered in green and lush surroundings in Askeveien, Skøyen, Oslo. The residential building band together with the adjacent historical landscape and built environment in a respectful manner while adopting a modern language in an area under development. Skøyen, west part of Oslo, is since the late 80’s being transformed from an old industrial area to a modern business district with a growing number of residentials. There are high ambitions to make Skøyen a lively neighborhood through densifying the area and advancing public transport which will make it one of Norway’s largest junctions. The site is only a few minutes’ walk away surrounded by private houses and villa-like multi-family dwellings in a diverse architectonic language, many of which are listed for conservation. With proximity to an English park, ash-trees dominates the lush greenery around the plots and has given name to the street and the project.

Save this picture!
© Mariela Apollonio
© Mariela Apollonio
Save this picture!
Elevation
Elevation
Save this picture!
© Mariela Apollonio
© Mariela Apollonio

Villa Ask respect its contexts in a humble manner and adapts the language of the adjacent buildings, leaving green space towards the street while creating a calm, park-like living atmosphere. Offsets in the volume and the pitched-roof make the complex appear lighter while giving the Villa a distinct formal character. Villa Ask is terraced in a sloping landscape, using it to achieve private outdoor spaces to all apartments. The play with the roof geometry allows the penthouse apartments generous ceiling heights and sheltered roof terraces. The terracing allows simple access to the built-in garage and creates a vertical distance from the entry level to the apartments oriented south while the other facades are leveled with the terrain for direct access to the garden outside.

Save this picture!
© Mariela Apollonio
© Mariela Apollonio

The garden has been essential in creating the interior atmosphere aiming to maximize the green influence on all spaces. Different placed balconies, leaps and bay windows allows all apartments the best out of their placement and limits views inside. Villa Ask is wrapped in hand-basin, long-shaped bricks in earthy tones to fit to the green surrounding while referring to the historical use of brick in the area. The material palette is simple, limited and easy to maintain - chosen for low emission to reduce need of ventilation. Kitchen and bathroom have specially designed solutions in high quality to make use of the space in best possible way. 

Save this picture!
© Mariela Apollonio
© Mariela Apollonio

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Askeveien 3, 0276 Oslo, Norway

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Reiulf Ramstad Architects
Office

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Housing Apartments Norway
Cite: "Villa Ask Housing / Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter" 27 Jan 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/932436/villa-ask-housing-reiulf-ramstad-arkitekter/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream