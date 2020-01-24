World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Office Buildings
  4. Germany
  5. Campus Joachimstraße / David Chipperfield Architects

Campus Joachimstraße / David Chipperfield Architects

Save this project
Campus Joachimstraße / David Chipperfield Architects

© Ute Zscharnt © Ute Zscharnt © Ute Zscharnt © Simon Menges + 27

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Office Buildings
Berlin, Germany
Save this picture!
© Ute Zscharnt
© Ute Zscharnt

Text description provided by the architects. David Chipperfield Architects‘ office in Berlin is located in the district of Mitte, within walking distance of the Museum Island. The existing office premises have been expanded: four new volumes extend the five-storey brick building situated at the rear of the property, which was originally built as a piano factory in 1895. While the new, four- storey front building closes the street facade, the volumes inserted into the courtyards re-interpret the existing situation. They are suspended in ambivalence between restoring the situation from before the war damage and a new idea of a block interior: simple cubic volumes form independent structures, which can be perceived from different perspectives, while continuing the history of a typical courtyard structure and transforming it into a flowing exterior space.

Save this picture!
© Ute Zscharnt
© Ute Zscharnt

The front building houses exhibition spaces and function rooms as well as an apartment. The four-storey middle building and the garden building dock directly into the existing building and extend it, providing generous meeting and office spaces. The two-storey middle building is free-standing and accommodates a canteen. Together with the garden courtyard the canteen creates a semi-public location for socialising and dialogue, fostering a campus-like atmosphere.

Save this picture!
Location
Location
Save this picture!
Floor plan
Floor plan

The monolithic walls are made of insulating concrete and assume almost all architectural functions: they support, insulate, protect and define interior and exterior space. Large windows, which are offset at each storey, provide diverse views in, out and through the buildings, varying the simple, stacked floor plan. The interior finishes are reduced: polished screed flooring, hand-painted wooden panels for doors and fixtures and veined marble slabs in the kitchen and bathroom areas. The exterior space, designed by Peter Wirtz, extends the interior and provides with its plants and materials a counterpoint to the architecture of the buildings.

Save this picture!
© Simon Menges
© Simon Menges
Save this picture!
© Ute Zscharnt
© Ute Zscharnt

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Joachimstraße 11, 10119 Berlin, Germany

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
David Chipperfield Architects
Office

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Offices Office buildings Germany
Cite: "Campus Joachimstraße / David Chipperfield Architects" 24 Jan 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/932430/campus-joachimstrasse-david-chipperfield-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream