Studio Atelier11 / Atelier 11 Architectural Firm

Studio Atelier11 / Atelier 11 Architectural Firm

© Chiok Ban

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Office Buildings, Offices Interiors
Cheju, South Korea
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 310.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019
  • Photographs Photographs: Chiok Ban
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Bum Chun, Cube Lighting, FILOBE, Interior Finishing, Jang Soo Interior, Lee Dam, Profitec Silicone Paint, Stairs Lighting, Trimble Navigation
  • Lead Architects: HYUN MO PARK
  • Design Team: Park Geunboo, Park Geunhyo, Oh Bokyung, Hwang Jeongpil, Lee Myungbum, Oh Sihoon, Kang Dongheon, Lim Sunmyung, Kim Dohyung
  • Clients: Atelier11 Architectural Firm,Inc
  • Engineering: Minhyung Construction Co,Inc
  • Landscape: Atelier11 Architectural Firm,Inc
  • Consultants: Atelier11 Architectural Firm,Inc
© Chiok Ban
© Chiok Ban

Text description provided by the architects. Studio Atelier11 has the system with the line and grids that the urban development has accomplished recently to the north and the organic system that the natural patterns are preserved to the south, and located in the contact point that different road network of city plan.

© Chiok Ban
© Chiok Ban

In such place of compatibility, we made a direction to organize the space change based on abstract platonic shape as a complex that plays a role of intermediate medium while exposing the shape of the land.

© Chiok Ban
© Chiok Ban
First floor plan
First floor plan
Section 01
Section 01
© Chiok Ban
© Chiok Ban

The building layout is an triangle of strong visual image among the original geographic shapes and the combination of different sized triangles play a role of place that humans and nature encounter.

© Chiok Ban
© Chiok Ban

The angle of hypotenuse cut considering the angle of incidence is 25.5 open to the south and the square frame cut vertically to the rooftop represents a shape of Mt.Halla with white background which reflects the characteristics of local architecture. 

© Chiok Ban
© Chiok Ban

The 4 accumulated triangle boxes are the method to overcome the legal floor area ratio and the new spaces which are cut or shows different heights, are acting as new architectural device that connects people and provides sequence of various spaces by space experience due to the volume change in the simple shape.

© Chiok Ban
© Chiok Ban

Project location

Address: (2F)582, Yeonbuk-ro Jeju-si, Jeju-do, South Korea

About this office
Atelier 11 Architectural Firm
Cite: "Studio Atelier11 / Atelier 11 Architectural Firm" 25 Jan 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/932429/studio-atelier11-atelier-11-architectural-firm/> ISSN 0719-8884

