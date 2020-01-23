World
Essay House / 100A associates

Essay House / 100A associates

© Jae yoon Kim

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
South Korea
  • Architects: 100A associates
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 201.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2018
  • Photographs Photographs: Jae yoon Kim
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: American Standard, E plus, Grohe, Nite, Vista
  • Lead Architects: Kwang il An, Sol ha Park
© Jae yoon Kim
© Jae yoon Kim

Text description provided by the architects. The best moments of our childhood remain with us. The architecture couple said they wanted to bequeath that moment to children. ESSAY HOUSE, which records all the moments of the family, was constructed with our wish that the children's amusements would be satisfied anytime, anywhere, altogether.

© Jae yoon Kim
© Jae yoon Kim
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
South elevation
South elevation
© Jae yoon Kim
© Jae yoon Kim

This house was built as space where parents’ past and current memories - as children's growth - could be recorded. It is basic but could also be fluidly changed. The house would be seen first, as the location of the land is on flat housing complex, the shape is made simple, but still feel soft and warm, blended with the neighbors without any sense of disharmony.

© Jae yoon Kim
© Jae yoon Kim
© Jae yoon Kim
© Jae yoon Kim

It also has windows to reflect nature, but filter out unnecessary things so that nature's vitality to get into the room, while yards -large and small- surrounding space be fit in the interior, a children freely choose a space for fun. Planning ESSAY HOUSE, we hoped space be a clear bowl for their time and memories. For those who will live here, we hope this place will be a memory, your life.

© Jae yoon Kim
© Jae yoon Kim

Project gallery

