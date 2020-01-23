Essay House / 100A associates

+ 31

Lead Architects: Kwang il An, Sol ha Park

Text description provided by the architects. The best moments of our childhood remain with us. The architecture couple said they wanted to bequeath that moment to children. ESSAY HOUSE, which records all the moments of the family, was constructed with our wish that the children's amusements would be satisfied anytime, anywhere, altogether.

This house was built as space where parents’ past and current memories - as children's growth - could be recorded. It is basic but could also be fluidly changed. The house would be seen first, as the location of the land is on flat housing complex, the shape is made simple, but still feel soft and warm, blended with the neighbors without any sense of disharmony.

It also has windows to reflect nature, but filter out unnecessary things so that nature's vitality to get into the room, while yards -large and small- surrounding space be fit in the interior, a children freely choose a space for fun. Planning ESSAY HOUSE, we hoped space be a clear bowl for their time and memories. For those who will live here, we hope this place will be a memory, your life.