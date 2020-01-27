World
House in La Murta / Gradolí & Sanz

House in La Murta / Gradolí & Sanz

© Maria Mira © Maria Mira © Maria Mira © Maria Mira + 26

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses
Alzira, Spain
  • Arquitectos: Gradolí & Sanz
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 360.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2018
  • Photographs Photographs: Maria Mira
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Adobe, Autodesk, CARBEL, Cooperativa Ladrillera, Duravit, Fuster Alonso, MOSAICOS CAPDEVILLA, MUY CARP, Tres Griferías
  • Lead Architect: Arturo Sanz Martínez
  • Collaborator Architect: Francesca Pizzo
  • Contractor: Ensecon Obras y Servicios SLU
  • Landscape: Gustavo Marina
  • Wooden Carpentry: Fuster Alonso SL
  • Wooden Restoration: Carmen de los Ríos
  • Hidraulic Tiles: Mosaicos Capdevila SL
  • Decoration: Miguel Salarich
  • Interiors: Carmen González Úbeda
© Maria Mira
© Maria Mira
Text description provided by the architects. Reconstruction of a country house in the Murta Valley. The house is located on a gentle slope of orange tree terraces facing north and the banks of the Xúquer River. The entrance is through a staircase and a large garden terrace raised above the ground, leaving the construction structured by a transverse axis that, from the access and the exterior terrace, crosses the house and reaches the interior garden courtyard.

© Maria Mira
Distribution plan
Distribution plan
© Maria Mira
Traditional materials and techniques have been used in the work: external wooden carpentry with enamelled sills and solid steel bar grilles, internal hydraulic tile flooring made to order, external flooring made from pieces of terracotta, restored internal demolition carpentry, decorative plaster decorations of our own design, bedheads reusing the original grilles... all of this to recover the character of the original building and the sensations that remain in the owners' childhood memories.

© Maria Mira
BB and CC sections
BB and CC sections
© Maria Mira
Project gallery

About this office
Gradolí & Sanz
Office

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Spain
Cite: "House in La Murta / Gradolí & Sanz" [Casa en La Murta / Gradolí & Sanz] 27 Jan 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/932394/house-in-la-murta-gradoli-and-sanz/> ISSN 0719-8884

