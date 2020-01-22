World
Coca-Cola Stage at the Alliance Theatre / Trahan Architects

Coca-Cola Stage at the Alliance Theatre / Trahan Architects

© Greg Mooney © James Babin © James Babin © James Babin + 14

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Theater
Atlanta, United States
  • Lead Architects: Trey Trahan, Leigh Breslau, Brad McWhirter
  • Design Team: Robbie Eleazer, Scott Melançon, Ayesha Husain, Conway Pedron, Sarah Hussaini, James Babin
  • Theater Consultants: Theatre Projects Consultants
  • Acoustics: Talaske Group
  • Structural Engineer: Uzun + Case
  • Electrical Engineer: DLB Associates Consulting Engineers
  • Mechanical Engineer: DLB Associates Consulting Engineers
  • Plumbing Engineer: DLB Associates Consulting Engineers
  • Lighting Designer: Fisher Marantz Stone
  • Graphic Design : Thirst
  • Life Safety : Jensen Hughes
  • Project And Cost Management: Cost+ Plus
  • Vertical Transportation : Lerch Bates
  • General Contractor: Hogan Construction Group
  • Clients: Chuck Winstead - Owner’s Representative
Text description provided by the architects. The Alliance Theatre, founded in 1968, is a Tony award-winning regional theatre located within the celebrated Woodruff Arts Center campus. The initial phase of work focused on the chamber, its lobby and artistic support facilities which were gutted to the original concrete enclosing walls. The transformation pulled the 650 seat chamber 10’ closer to stage. The planning of the chamber optimized site lines, utilized ramping in lieu of lifts and integrated stairs to provide access to all levels. Each surface was tuned acoustically to deliver world class theatre to its patrons.

The design team felt a responsibility to remove the separation between balcony and orchestra – challenging historic notions of segregation and discrimination. All seating zones can be accessed from every entrance within the chamber – a unifying planning feature of the Alliance Theatre Transformation.

The Firm assembled a world class team to implement handcrafted steam bending techniques and artistry on an architectural scale. From concept to construction the project demonstrates innovation through collaboration between Artist, Architect, & Fabricator. The result is a series of beautiful steam bent millwork guardrails and balconies that merge hand craft with mass production. The synthesis of acoustic performance, hand driven artistry, and sophisticated laser positioning are all carefully choregraphed to execute the complex steam bent millwork without the need for wasteful CNC molds. Delivered for $330/sf, the product has proven to be both economical and stunning.

About this office
Trahan Architects
Office

