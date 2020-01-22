Coca-Cola Stage at the Alliance Theatre / Trahan Architects

+ 14

Lead Architects: Trey Trahan, Leigh Breslau, Brad McWhirter

Design Team: Robbie Eleazer, Scott Melançon, Ayesha Husain, Conway Pedron, Sarah Hussaini, James Babin

Theater Consultants: Theatre Projects Consultants

Acoustics: Talaske Group

Structural Engineer: Uzun + Case

Electrical Engineer: DLB Associates Consulting Engineers

Mechanical Engineer: DLB Associates Consulting Engineers

Plumbing Engineer: DLB Associates Consulting Engineers

Lighting Designer: Fisher Marantz Stone

Graphic Design : Thirst

Life Safety : Jensen Hughes

Project And Cost Management: Cost+ Plus

Vertical Transportation : Lerch Bates

General Contractor: Hogan Construction Group

Clients: Chuck Winstead - Owner’s Representative

Text description provided by the architects. The Alliance Theatre, founded in 1968, is a Tony award-winning regional theatre located within the celebrated Woodruff Arts Center campus. The initial phase of work focused on the chamber, its lobby and artistic support facilities which were gutted to the original concrete enclosing walls. The transformation pulled the 650 seat chamber 10’ closer to stage. The planning of the chamber optimized site lines, utilized ramping in lieu of lifts and integrated stairs to provide access to all levels. Each surface was tuned acoustically to deliver world class theatre to its patrons.

The design team felt a responsibility to remove the separation between balcony and orchestra – challenging historic notions of segregation and discrimination. All seating zones can be accessed from every entrance within the chamber – a unifying planning feature of the Alliance Theatre Transformation.

The Firm assembled a world class team to implement handcrafted steam bending techniques and artistry on an architectural scale. From concept to construction the project demonstrates innovation through collaboration between Artist, Architect, & Fabricator. The result is a series of beautiful steam bent millwork guardrails and balconies that merge hand craft with mass production. The synthesis of acoustic performance, hand driven artistry, and sophisticated laser positioning are all carefully choregraphed to execute the complex steam bent millwork without the need for wasteful CNC molds. Delivered for $330/sf, the product has proven to be both economical and stunning.