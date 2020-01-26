World
8-23-VI Pavilion / Medium

8-23-VI Pavilion / Medium
© Benjamin Wells / Medium
Installations & Structures, Pavilion
Tiflis, Georgia
  Architects: Medium
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 12.0
  Year: 2020
  • Photographs Photographs: Benjamin Wells / Medium
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: ALL-P Metal, Autodesk, Bentley Systems, Zviad Chachanidze
  • Lead Architects: Camille Filbien, Benjamin Wells, Francis Naydler, Jacob Sturdy
  • Design Team: Camille Filbien, Benjamin Wells, Francis Naydler, Jacob Sturdy
  • Clients: Tbilisi Architecture Biennial
  • Construction: ALL-P Metal / Zviad Chachanidze
  • Local Coordination: Nikusha Lomidze
Text description provided by the architects. 8-23-VI is a monochromatic pavilion designed for the residents of entrance VI, Block 23, in the 8th district of Gldani - a vast Soviet-built housing district in Tbilisi, Georgia. Commissioned as part of a collaboration with the Tbilisi Architecture Biennial, 8-23-VI utilises the temporal format of the biennial to catalyse a permanent and public pavilion, with a perimeter of rotating panels that mediate between public and private territories. 

© Benjamin Wells / Medium
© Benjamin Wells / Medium
Designed by architecture collective Medium, 8-23-VI connects the semi-private circulation space of Block 23 with the surrounding public exterior by extending and activating the threshold between them. In the context of Gldani’s planned but since neglected public realm, the project re-activates this space as a common ground for collective use, questioning norms of ownership and individuality that have emerged in post-Soviet Georgia. 

Section AA
A continuous surface of rotating panels allows the pavilion to be transformed from a private room - an extension of the block’s domestic interiors - to a more open and negotiable public space. The pavilion’s folding walls redefine this relationship between public-private as ambiguous and fluid. By inviting transformation and interaction, the pavilion’s rotating panels echo the strategies of appropriation evident in Gldani’s many self-built garages and extensions, but reframes them as a collective practice. 

© Benjamin Wells / Medium
A bespoke ball-bearing mechanism enables each panel to rotate around a fixed column. These panels are wrapped in proprietary corrugated roofing, tapering towards each corner to form handles with which each panel can be pushed or pulled. The pavilion utilises everyday and familiar materials, but elevates them through their composition and assembly.

© Benjamin Wells / Medium
An undulating blockwork and timber plinth traces the perimeter of the pavilion, marking it as a threshold to be inhabited in multiple ways. A central opening to the sky reinforces this edge, and the shifting heights of the plinth invites varying forms of adaptation and use.

© Benjamin Wells / Medium
8-23-VI questions public-private binaries to establish a new common ground for Block 23, with an architectural medium that embraces transformation and collectivity.

© Benjamin Wells / Medium
Project location

Address: Tbilisi, Georgia

