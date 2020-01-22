World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. Playful Urban Design Intervention by Lateral Office Takes Over New York City's Garment District

Playful Urban Design Intervention by Lateral Office Takes Over New York City's Garment District

Save this article
Playful Urban Design Intervention by Lateral Office Takes Over New York City's Garment District

Lateral Office, the Canadian experimental design practice that operates at the intersection of architecture, landscape, and urbanism, installed 12 seesaws in New York City's Garment District. Entitled Impulse, the urban intervention will stay on display until the 31st of January 2020.

© Alexandre Ayer © Alexandre Ayer © Alexandre Ayer © Alexandre Ayer + 13

Save this picture!
© Alexandre Ayer
© Alexandre Ayer

Located on Broadway Avenue between 37th and 38th Streets, the block closed completely for vehicular traffic in order to encourage pedestrians to interact with the installation. The urban space is transformed into a playground with the introduction of one of the most famous games for kids.

Save this picture!
© Alexandre Ayer
© Alexandre Ayer

Ranging from 4.8 to 7.3 meters, the seesaws light up and emit sounds when activated and used. Part of Garment District Art on the Plazas street program, the installation is triggered when people sit on each end of the planks and grab the handle. In a resting position, the seesaws also radiate, transmitting a dimmed light.

Related Article

Public Art Exhibition on the Streets of Quebec

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Lateral Office
Courtesy of Lateral Office

Commissioned by the Garment District Alliance, a non-profit organization, the intervention was created by Lateral Office in collaboration with architecture studio CS Design and structural engineers EGP Group. Sound designer Mitchell Akiyama and electronic design studio Robocut produced the music, and Generique Design manufactured the system.

First presented in 2015 at the Luminothérapie festival in Montreal, Canada, the project has already won several prizes likes the National Urban Design Award, RAIC in 2016, the AZ Award in 2016, the Prix Lumiere from IES Montreal in 2016 and the AL Design Award, Architectural Lighting Magazine, in 2017. Generating public interaction, the intervention activates the streets and the spaces, encouraging visitors to stop, play and watch. Through sound and light, the installation and the public realm are animated and “alive”.

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this author
Christele Harrouk
Author

#Tags

News Architecture News
Cite: Christele Harrouk. "Playful Urban Design Intervention by Lateral Office Takes Over New York City's Garment District" 22 Jan 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/932330/playful-urban-design-intervention-by-lateral-office-invades-new-york-citys-garment-district/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream