  Color in Architecture: 11 Projects that Use the Pantone 2020 Tone

Color in Architecture: 11 Projects that Use the Pantone 2020 Tone

Color in Architecture: 11 Projects that Use the Pantone 2020 Tone

Torres de Satélite / Luis Barragán. Image © Usuario de Flickr: piccach Niyang River Visitor Center / Zhaoyang Architects + standardarchitecture. Image © Chen Su Chesapeake Child Development Center / Elliott + Associates Architects. Image © Scott McDonald - Hedrich Blessing High Trestle Trail Bridge / RDG Planning & Design. Image © Iris22 Productions + 12

Pantone Color Institute™ has announced the color that would set the trends of 2020: a tone that "inspires calm, confidence and connection" in a process of transition to a new era. The PANTONE 19-4052 Classic Blue Color, which was described as "timeless and durable," is reminiscent of the sunset sky and "helps focus thoughts."

The color selection process of the year requires careful consideration and an analysis of trends by experts that encompass the entertainment industry and films in production, itinerant art collections and new artists, fashion, all design areas, popular travel destinations, as well as new lifestyles and socio-economic conditions. However, the influences can also come from new technologies, materials, textures, and other aspects that affect color, relevant social media platforms and even upcoming sporting events that capture worldwide attention.

With this in mind, we have selected some projects published on our platform that use the Classic Blue tone in both, facades and interiors. Read on for the full list.

High Trestle Trail Bridge / RDG Planning & Design

High Trestle Trail Bridge / RDG Planning & Design. Image © Iris22 Productions
High Trestle Trail Bridge / RDG Planning & Design. Image © Iris22 Productions

Channel 7 BBTV / Apostrophy's + Airbase Architects

© Iris22 Productions
© Iris22 Productions

Niyang River Visitor Center / Zhaoyang Architects + standardarchitecture

Niyang River Visitor Center / Zhaoyang Architects + standardarchitecture. Image © Chen Su
Niyang River Visitor Center / Zhaoyang Architects + standardarchitecture. Image © Chen Su

Museo Casa Estudio Diego Rivera y Frida Kahlo / Juan O'Gorman

Museo Casa Estudio Diego Rivera y Frida Kahlo / Juan O'Gorman. Image © dondeestamalinche.blogspot.com
Museo Casa Estudio Diego Rivera y Frida Kahlo / Juan O'Gorman. Image © dondeestamalinche.blogspot.com

Torres de Satélite / Luis Barragán

Torres de Satélite / Luis Barragán. Image © Usuario de Flickr: piccach
Torres de Satélite / Luis Barragán. Image © Usuario de Flickr: piccach

Fair-Haired Dumbbell / FFA Architecture + Interiors

Fair-Haired Dumbbell / FFA Architecture + Interiors. Image © KuDa Photography
Fair-Haired Dumbbell / FFA Architecture + Interiors. Image © KuDa Photography

HDE 17 / Poggi architecture + MORE Architecture

HDE 17 / Poggi architecture + MORE Architecture. Image © Arthur Péquin
HDE 17 / Poggi architecture + MORE Architecture. Image © Arthur Péquin

Cachaça Museum / Jô Vasconcellos

Cachaça Museum / Jô Vasconcellos. Image © Junia Mortimer
Cachaça Museum / Jô Vasconcellos. Image © Junia Mortimer

Chesapeake Child Development Center / Elliott + Associates Architects

Chesapeake Child Development Center / Elliott + Associates Architects. Image © Scott McDonald - Hedrich Blessing
Chesapeake Child Development Center / Elliott + Associates Architects. Image © Scott McDonald - Hedrich Blessing

Blue Box / Hofrichter-Ritter Architekten

Blue Box / Hofrichter-Ritter Architekten. Image © Karl Heinz Putz
Blue Box / Hofrichter-Ritter Architekten. Image © Karl Heinz Putz

Es Puig D'En Valls Sports Center / MCEA | Arquitectura

Es Puig D'En Valls Sports Center / MCEA | Arquitectura. Image © David Frutos
Es Puig D'En Valls Sports Center / MCEA | Arquitectura. Image © David Frutos

