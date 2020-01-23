25 Projects Merged into the Diverse Landscape of California

World
Located in the western region of the United States, the state of California is the most populous state and the third-largest — it includes some of the most populated cities of the country such as Los Angeles, San Diego, San Francisco, Long Beach and Oakland.

The history of Californian architecture is very special since during the 50's it developed its own style – a quite eccentric one – that flooded the roads in ways like giant donuts, coffee makers, ships, etc. However, the Hollywood of the 1920s greatly influenced the development of the architectural styles of California where there is a clear trend of wide spaces intrinsically connected to the exterior that varies by region. In this article, we present our selection of some of the most prominent residential projects built in California to understand the different climates and territories. Read on for the full list.

Sawmill / Olson Kundig

Sawmill / Olson Kundig. Image © Kevin Scott / Olson Kundig
Sawmill / Olson Kundig. Image © Kevin Scott / Olson Kundig

Martis Camp 506 / Blaze Makoid Architecture

Martis Camp 506 / Blaze Makoid Architecture. Image Cortesía de Blaze Makoid Architecture
Martis Camp 506 / Blaze Makoid Architecture. Image Cortesía de Blaze Makoid Architecture

Palm Springs

Palm Springs Residence / Jim Jennings Architecture + LINEOFFICE Architecture + Martha Angus Interior Design

Palm Springs Residence / Jim Jennings Architecture + LINEOFFICE Architecture + Martha Angus Interior Design. Image © Lance Gerber
Palm Springs Residence / Jim Jennings Architecture + LINEOFFICE Architecture + Martha Angus Interior Design. Image © Lance Gerber

Chino Canyon Residence / Hundred Mile House

Chino Canyon Residence / Hundred Mile House. Image © Lance Gerber
Chino Canyon Residence / Hundred Mile House. Image © Lance Gerber

Ridge Vista / o2 Architecture

Ridge Vista / o2 Architecture. Image © Lance Gerber
Ridge Vista / o2 Architecture. Image © Lance Gerber

Carmel Valley

Carmel Valley Residence / Piechota Architecture

Carmel Valley Residence / Piechota Architecture. Image © Joe Fletcher Photography
Carmel Valley Residence / Piechota Architecture. Image © Joe Fletcher Photography

C-Glass House / Deegan Day Design

C-Glass House / Deegan Day Design. Image © Taiyo Watanabe
C-Glass House / Deegan Day Design. Image © Taiyo Watanabe

San Francisco

Twin Peaks Residence / Feldman Architecture

Twin Peaks Residence / Feldman Architecture. Image © Joe Fletcher Photography
Twin Peaks Residence / Feldman Architecture. Image © Joe Fletcher Photography

Beverly Hills

Trousdale Estates Contemporary Home / Dennis Gibbens Architects

Trousdale Estates Contemporary Home / Dennis Gibbens Architects. Image Cortesía de Dennis Gibbens Architects
Trousdale Estates Contemporary Home / Dennis Gibbens Architects. Image Cortesía de Dennis Gibbens Architects

San Diego

Redwood House / Jeff Svitak

Redwood House / Jeff Svitak. Image © Onnis Luque
Redwood House / Jeff Svitak. Image © Onnis Luque

Laguna Beach

McElroy House _ Ehrlich Architects / Ehrlich Yanai Rhee Chaney Architects

McElroy House _ Ehrlich Architects / Ehrlich Yanai Rhee Chaney Architects. Image © Miranda Brackett
McElroy House _ Ehrlich Architects / Ehrlich Yanai Rhee Chaney Architects. Image © Miranda Brackett

Santa Barbara

Off-Grid Guest House / Anacapa

Off-Grid Guest House / Anacapa. Image © Erin Feinblatt
Off-Grid Guest House / Anacapa. Image © Erin Feinblatt

Yucca Valley

Boulder2Sky House / Cocoon Commons + Associates

Boulder2Sky House / Cocoon Commons + Associates. Image © Kyle Huber
Boulder2Sky House / Cocoon Commons + Associates. Image © Kyle Huber

Silicon Valley

Tea Houses / Swatt | Miers Architects

Tea Houses / Swatt | Miers Architects. Image © Tim Griffith
Tea Houses / Swatt | Miers Architects. Image © Tim Griffith

St. Helena

RidgeView House / Zack de Vito Architecture + Construction

RidgeView House / Zack de Vito Architecture + Construction. Image © Cesar Rubio
RidgeView House / Zack de Vito Architecture + Construction. Image © Cesar Rubio

Carmel-by-the-Sea

Butterfly House / Feldman Architecture

Butterfly House / Feldman Architecture. Image © Joe Fletcher Photography
Butterfly House / Feldman Architecture. Image © Joe Fletcher Photography

Glen Ellen

The Lichen House / Schwartz and Architecture

The Lichen House / Schwartz and Architecture. Image © Richard Barnes
The Lichen House / Schwartz and Architecture. Image © Richard Barnes

Yorkville

Yorkville Residence / Alan Nicholson Design Studio

Yorkville Residence / Alan Nicholson Design Studio. Image © Alan Nicholson
Yorkville Residence / Alan Nicholson Design Studio. Image © Alan Nicholson

Santa Rosa

Sonoma weeHouse / Alchemy Architects

Sonoma weeHouse / Alchemy Architects. Image © Geoffrey Warner
Sonoma weeHouse / Alchemy Architects. Image © Geoffrey Warner

Calistoga

Napa Valley House / Steven Harris Architects

Napa Valley House / Steven Harris Architects. Image © Scott Frances/OTTO
Napa Valley House / Steven Harris Architects. Image © Scott Frances/OTTO

Santa Barbara

Toro Canyon House / Bestor Architecture

Toro Canyon House / Bestor Architecture. Image © Laure Joliet
Toro Canyon House / Bestor Architecture. Image © Laure Joliet

Big Sur

Fall House / Fougeron Architecture

Fall House / Fougeron Architecture. Image © Joe Fletcher Photography
Fall House / Fougeron Architecture. Image © Joe Fletcher Photography

Big Valley

San Joaquin Valley Residence / Aidlin Darling Design

San Joaquin Valley Residence / Aidlin Darling Design. Image © Matthew Millman
San Joaquin Valley Residence / Aidlin Darling Design. Image © Matthew Millman

Central Court

Paso Robles Residence / Aidlin Darling Design

Paso Robles Residence / Aidlin Darling Design. Image © Matthew Millman
Paso Robles Residence / Aidlin Darling Design. Image © Matthew Millman

La Quinta

Madison House / XTEN Architecture

Madison House / XTEN Architecture. Image © Steve King
Madison House / XTEN Architecture. Image © Steve King

