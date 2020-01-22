AIA Announces 2020 Interior Architecture Award Winners

The American Institute of Architects (AIA) is recognizing seven projects with its 2020 Interior Architecture Awards. The Interior Architecture program celebrates the most innovative interior spaces. As the AIA states, these building interiors make their mark on the cities, places, and spaces where we live and work.

The five-member jury evaluated entries based on design achievement, including sense of place and purpose, ecology and environmental sustainability and history. This year’s recipients are:

Visit AIA’s website for more information on the Interior Architecture Awards.