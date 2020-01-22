World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Russia
  5. Home House / DELO DESIGN

Home House / DELO DESIGN

Save this project
Home House / DELO DESIGN

© Dmitrii Tsyrencshikov © Dmitrii Tsyrencshikov © Dmitrii Tsyrencshikov © Dmitrii Tsyrencshikov + 21

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Saint Petersburg, Russia
  • Architects: DELO DESIGN
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 70.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019
  • Photographs Photographs: Dmitrii Tsyrencshikov
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Alexandr Kanygin, August Home, Delo design, Formadimarmo, LICK MY BRICK, Lesha Galkin, Ocra, Ominimalism, Pavel Brik, Plants for friends, Solid Water, Yaroslav Misonzhnikov
  • Style: SHUM Agency
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Dmitrii Tsyrencshikov
© Dmitrii Tsyrencshikov

Text description provided by the architects. Home is one of the pillars of civilization. Еconomy and culture develop and private life comes into existence at the very moment when a person starts to restrict and conceptualize space by separating its functions. Home walls act as a protective shell against the outside world of natural chaos.

Save this picture!
© Dmitrii Tsyrencshikov
© Dmitrii Tsyrencshikov

Home becomes a shelter, a space to live in and a work of art. The image of home is an integral part of every culture, and its content has not changed throughout history. The structure of home duplicates the structure of society, reacts to its changes and depicts the values of each and every era. While as a man-made creation and a place of living a dwelling cite encapsulates the information about the personality of its owner.

Save this picture!
© Dmitrii Tsyrencshikov
© Dmitrii Tsyrencshikov

The “Home” project embodies the search for current-day identity. It is a projection of today’s material values on a dwelling, where everything belongs to its inhabitants, and on their daily life. The “Home” is an attempt to create a place for the feeling of peace and integrity with oneself and the world to appear. Whereas each object inside your home will be designed by an indigenous artist and will reflect the local context, whether it is going to embrace traditional materials and existing technologies or distinctive esthetics and peculiarities of nature. 

Save this picture!
Plan
Plan

The functions of the dwelling and household items have remained practically unchanged - home is a place to sleep, eat and maintain habitual rituals. However, the perception of the world changes and design becomes a way to reflect these changes, while preserving respect to our heritage and, at the same time, developing and moving forward. Each object at “Home” captures the history and sheds a light on who we currently are.

Save this picture!
© Dmitrii Tsyrencshikov
© Dmitrii Tsyrencshikov

Dubldom – a project that designs serial-produced all-season modular houses that are being transported ready-made and installed in one day – has hosted the “Home” exhibition within its walls. dubldom.com

Save this picture!
© Dmitrii Tsyrencshikov
© Dmitrii Tsyrencshikov

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this office
DELO DESIGN
Office

Product

Wood

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Russia
Cite: "Home House / DELO DESIGN" 22 Jan 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/932277/home-house-delo-design/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream