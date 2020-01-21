UNSense Develops an Adaptive Neighborhood of 100 Homes, part of UNStudio Brainport Smart District Master Plan

UNSense, the arch-tech company founded by UNStudio, is one step closer to the realization of the "100 Homes Project" after a successful feasibility study. Commissioned by the Brainport Smart District Foundation, the project is a collaboration between many different actors.

Part of the UNStudio master plan for the expansion of Brandevoort, the "100 Homes Project" puts in place 1500 permanent and 500 temporary homes, greenery and 12 hectares of a business park. Aiming to become the "smartest neighborhood in the world", the mixed-use innovation district uses “the latest technologies and insights to achieve a sustainable, energy-neutral, circular and social neighborhood, where residents play an active role in the development of their own [space]”. The unique Dutch initiative for a future living is based on 4 main guidelines: self-sufficiency through joint energy generation and local food production, future-proof water management, joint data management, and groundbreaking mobility services.

Generating an entity that “offers solutions to urgent issues”, the project will integrate technology into its built environment. In fact, by using data, the district becomes circular, energy-efficient and green. Furthermore, in order to create an inclusive and attractive space, housing will take on an intelligent and adaptive design that lowers costs and ensures easy access. This specific model where residents benefit equally from data exchange is formed around the Urban Data Platform.

The nature of such an intelligent, learning, adaptive urban district – the Living Lab - is that precise needs and related services cannot be determined in advance. They will need to be developed with residents and understood through their use of the space.

A prototype for smart and future-proof urban developments, the project will generate future insights into cities. In fact, the small-scale Living Lab, the Brainport Smart District offers an excellent opportunity to test innovative design solutions. With Data and privacy being the highest priority, the project has an Ethics Council that will serve as an advisory body on specific topics such as data ownership, privacy, regulation and financial gain for the end-user.

Under construction in Brandevoort between 2019 and 2029, the Brainport Smart District will be a smart living and working area, where residents play an important role in the development of their own living environment. The neighborhood is “a real-life testing ground for the development of new systems, processes, and services that find their applications in the redevelopment of existing [areas]”.

Brainport Brandevoort Smart District, Helmond Brandevoort, the Netherlands, 2018

Client: Brainport and Helmond Municipality

Location: Helmond, Brandevoort

Building site: 150 ha

Program: mixed-use innovation District

Status: in progress

Credits

UNStudio: Ben van Berkel with Dana Behrman, Misja van Veen and Maria Zafeiriadou, Pedro Silva Costa, Chen Shijie

Advisors: