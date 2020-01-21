World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. UNSense Develops an Adaptive Neighborhood of 100 Homes, part of UNStudio Brainport Smart District Master Plan

UNSense Develops an Adaptive Neighborhood of 100 Homes, part of UNStudio Brainport Smart District Master Plan

Save this article
UNSense Develops an Adaptive Neighborhood of 100 Homes, part of UNStudio Brainport Smart District Master Plan

UNSense, the arch-tech company founded by UNStudio, is one step closer to the realization of the "100 Homes Project" after a successful feasibility study. Commissioned by the Brainport Smart District Foundation, the project is a collaboration between many different actors.

Courtesy of UNSense Courtesy of UNSense Courtesy of UNSense Courtesy of UNSense + 17

Part of the UNStudio master plan for the expansion of Brandevoort, the "100 Homes Project" puts in place 1500 permanent and 500 temporary homes, greenery and 12 hectares of a business park. Aiming to become the "smartest neighborhood in the world", the mixed-use innovation district uses “the latest technologies and insights to achieve a sustainable, energy-neutral, circular and social neighborhood, where residents play an active role in the development of their own [space]”. The unique Dutch initiative for a future living is based on 4 main guidelines: self-sufficiency through joint energy generation and local food production, future-proof water management, joint data management, and groundbreaking mobility services.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of UNSense
Courtesy of UNSense

Generating an entity that “offers solutions to urgent issues”, the project will integrate technology into its built environment. In fact, by using data, the district becomes circular, energy-efficient and green. Furthermore, in order to create an inclusive and attractive space, housing will take on an intelligent and adaptive design that lowers costs and ensures easy access. This specific model where residents benefit equally from data exchange is formed around the Urban Data Platform.

Related Article

BIG Designs Toyota Woven City, the World’s First Urban Incubator

Save this picture!
Courtesy of UNSense
Courtesy of UNSense

The nature of such an intelligent, learning, adaptive urban district – the Living Lab - is that precise needs and related services cannot be determined in advance. They will need to be developed with residents and understood through their use of the space.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of UNStudio
Courtesy of UNStudio

A prototype for smart and future-proof urban developments, the project will generate future insights into cities. In fact, the small-scale Living Lab, the Brainport Smart District offers an excellent opportunity to test innovative design solutions. With Data and privacy being the highest priority, the project has an Ethics Council that will serve as an advisory body on specific topics such as data ownership, privacy, regulation and financial gain for the end-user.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of UNStudio
Courtesy of UNStudio

Under construction in Brandevoort between 2019 and 2029, the Brainport Smart District will be a smart living and working area, where residents play an important role in the development of their own living environment. The neighborhood is “a real-life testing ground for the development of new systems, processes, and services that find their applications in the redevelopment of existing [areas]”.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of UNStudio
Courtesy of UNStudio

Brainport Brandevoort Smart District, Helmond Brandevoort, the Netherlands, 2018

  • Client:  Brainport and Helmond Municipality            
  • Location: Helmond, Brandevoort      
  • Building site: 150 ha  
  • Program: mixed-use innovation District              
  • Status: in progress                 

Credits

  • UNStudio: Ben van Berkel with Dana Behrman, Misja van Veen and Maria Zafeiriadou, Pedro Silva Costa, Chen Shijie

Advisors:

  • Felixx – Landscape and ecology design
  • Metabolic – Circularity
  • Habidatum – Data analysis and modeling

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this author
Christele Harrouk
Author

#Tags

News Architecture News
Cite: Christele Harrouk. "UNSense Develops an Adaptive Neighborhood of 100 Homes, part of UNStudio Brainport Smart District Master Plan" 21 Jan 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/932251/unsense-develops-an-adaptive-neighborhood-of-100-homes-part-of-unstudio-brainport-smart-district-master-plan/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream