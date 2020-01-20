World
  5. K House / Kitamura Naoya Architects & Planners

K House / Kitamura Naoya Architects & Planners

K House / Kitamura Naoya Architects & Planners

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Japan
  • Clients: Fuminori Adachi
  • Engineering: Yasuhiro Kaneda
© Takumi Ota
© Takumi Ota

Text description provided by the architects. The site is just past a small alley, it is a place surrounded by residential areas. Clients requested a one-story house for four family members. Therefore, I wanted to create a space where you can feel diversity and expansion without feeling darkness. I spent my holidays while watching the clock. If it's a holiday without a clock, the day ends with watching TV. I am not in a hurry, but I can spend my day grasping my pace by looking at the clock.

© Takumi Ota

In this house, the pillars are built every 1.82 m, and space is divided loosely to make the limited space diverse. The pitch of the pillar is 1.82m, which is the Japanese human scale 1 ken  = 6 shaku (shaku = 0.303m). In addition, on the human scale in Europe and the United States, there are 1 fathom = 6 feet = 2 yards, etc., which is about the same length as 1 ken.

© Takumi Ota
Section
Section
© Takumi Ota

Relationship between dining for 4 persons and porch space with sweep window, continuity between sitting height tatami space and large space LDK. By mixing the spaces divided by the pillars, the expansion of the unique space and the liveliness of life appear.

Kitamura Naoya Architects & Planners
Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Japan
Cite: "K House / Kitamura Naoya Architects & Planners" 20 Jan 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/932215/k-house-kitamura-naoya-architects-and-planners/> ISSN 0719-8884

