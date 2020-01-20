K House / Kitamura Naoya Architects & Planners

+ 24

Clients: Fuminori Adachi

Engineering: Yasuhiro Kaneda

Text description provided by the architects. The site is just past a small alley, it is a place surrounded by residential areas. Clients requested a one-story house for four family members. Therefore, I wanted to create a space where you can feel diversity and expansion without feeling darkness. I spent my holidays while watching the clock. If it's a holiday without a clock, the day ends with watching TV. I am not in a hurry, but I can spend my day grasping my pace by looking at the clock.

In this house, the pillars are built every 1.82 m, and space is divided loosely to make the limited space diverse. The pitch of the pillar is 1.82m, which is the Japanese human scale 1 ken = 6 shaku (shaku = 0.303m). In addition, on the human scale in Europe and the United States, there are 1 fathom = 6 feet = 2 yards, etc., which is about the same length as 1 ken.

Relationship between dining for 4 persons and porch space with sweep window, continuity between sitting height tatami space and large space LDK. By mixing the spaces divided by the pillars, the expansion of the unique space and the liveliness of life appear.