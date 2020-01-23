Henning Larsen and RATIO to Design the East Civic Tower, Phase One of the Civic Campus in North Carolina

World
Henning Larsen was just selected for the design of the first phase of the Civic Campus in Raleigh, North Carolina. In collaboration with local firm RATIO, the project part of the city’s strategic plan consists of creating the East Civic Tower, the town's city hall.

© Shutterstock/ By ESB Professional
© Shutterstock/ By ESB Professional

With a new design, the East Civic Tower aims to “consolidate city functions and feature public service as well as amenities”. The Henning Larsen/RATIO duo will work closely with the City of Raleigh, and with the public, in order to deliver a contextual architecture. Henning Larsen, famous for his award-winning city halls and civic centers, will lead the design group. The team will be "supported by exceptionally qualified individuals from North Carolina firms and Women and Minority-owned businesses".

Courtesy of RATIO
Courtesy of RATIO

We’re honored to work in the thriving city of Raleigh to create a modern workplace, and at the same time, a building that invites great public service. -- Michael Sørensen, partner, and director at Henning Larsen Architects’ New York office.

© Shutterstock/ By John Wollwerth
© Shutterstock/ By John Wollwerth

Henning Larsen’s most recent works include Kiruna City Hall in northern Sweden, the Eystur Town Hall in the Faroe Islands, the Etobicoke Civic Center in Canada, Uppsala City Hall in Sweden, and the New Public Service Building in Minneapolis, Minnesota. On another hand, RATIO, the collaborative studio in Indianapolis, Champaign, Raleigh, Chicago, and Denver, works on civic, higher education, community, life science, workplace, lifestyle and cultural projects.

  • Structural Engineering: Lynch Mykins
  • Mechanical, Electrical, Plumbing and Controls: Barrett Woodyard Associates
  • Vertical Transportation: Lerch Bates
  • Code Consulting: Carolina Specialty Engineering
  • TV Studio Design: FX Design Group
  • Acoustics, Audiovisual, IT and Security: SM&W  
  • Geotechnical: F&R
  • Site/Civil Engineering: SEPI
  • Cost Consultancy, Scheduling Services, and LEED Commissioning: MBP
  • Traffic Engineering: Davenport

Cite: Christele Harrouk. "Henning Larsen and RATIO to Design the East Civic Tower, Phase One of the Civic Campus in North Carolina" 23 Jan 2020. ArchDaily.

