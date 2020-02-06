Basic Tips for Choosing a Toilet in an Architecture Project

We may not give them the importance they deserve, but toilets are fundamental to our daily lives and our health. There are two "golden rules" that articulate their usefulness: they 'separate' us immediately from our waste, and they transport them for treatment, preventing them from contaminating the environment or making people sick.



In addition to being a good place to think about new ideas, browse Instagram, and answer emails, the toilet helps us stay healthy, an attribute we take for granted until we lose access to it.

Although it seems that toilets have not changed much in recent decades, it is clear that they have adopted a number of new technologies. In addition to the improvements in comfort and aesthetics, there are already options in the market, especially those made by Japanese brands, that incorporate music, LED lighting, seat heating, and water jets. There are also ongoing experiments with toilets that connect to the Internet, using sensors and artificial intelligence to detect the first signs of disease and help people control chronic conditions such as diabetes.

Sustainability is an unavoidable issue in almost every aspect of life, including in the bathroom. Each flush on a traditional toilet uses about 16 liters of drinking water, corresponding to approximately 30% of the total water used in a home. For this reason, the industry has striven to improve the efficiency of these vital devices within our homes. There are already several models that seek to increase their operational efficiency, delivering maximal cleanliness with minimal water use.



There are 3 main types of toilets on the market:

Flush Valve - The most popular and cheapest, but also the one that consumes the most water per flush, utilizing the most pressure and water volume. Because the discharge system is installed inside the wall, these models take up less space, which can be an important consideration in the design of small bathrooms. Close-Coupled - Characterized by a simpler installation and less water consumption. The enclosed box has a tank that dispenses a smaller amount of water per flush. Pressure Assisted - More expensive system that releases very little water in every flush. The pressure system aspirates liquids and wastes and distributes them to the sewage.

In addition to this basic first consideration, there are some key factors that should determine which toilet best suits your needs. We have selected a few below:

Resistance and Durability: A toilet is an important purchase because it may not be easily repairable or replaceable. Thus, it must be manufactured with highly resistant materials to ensure a prolonged life cycle. In this case, it is better to prioritize quality before any other variable, so the product will last longer without problems. In addition, it is important to identify and consider the guarantees and certifications included in the product.

Finishes: Depending on the bathroom style in which the toilet will be installed, it is possible to choose matte or satin finishes. Trends such as structural minimalism make the appearance of the toilet more important because it is the product itself that will decorate the space.

Colors: Although white is the most common color, there are toilets in a wide variety of colors, tones, and combinations, which can work well if they are correctly combined with the rest of the interior design of the space.

Dimensions: The height and width of a toilet will depend on its user. It is recommended to consider a minimum length of 70 cm and a height of approximately 40 cm, ensuring greater comfort when using it. Ideally, you should leave a space of at least 60 centimeters in front of the toilet and consider, if possible, the dimensions and accessories to allow universal use.

Product Efficiency and Additional Benefits: There are so many options on the market today that the buying decision can take a long time if we can't find a clear difference between one product and another. Therefore, it is important that the final decision is influenced by the aggregate values of each toilet: how many grams of solid discharge can it evacuate? What type of hydraulic motor is included to drive water? How is the toilet cleaned internally at each flush to reduce germs and bacteria? How long does it take to flush? 2.5 seconds, for example, is a good number.

We note that the choice of a toilet is a decision that must be made carefully, considering aspects such as the quality of the material, the reliability of the brand, the technology incorporated, the saving of water and, of course, the design and aesthetics. It is vital that your style matches the design of the rest of the room, and even the other sanitary parts and accessories.

