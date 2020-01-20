World
andBeyond Sossusvlei Desert Lodge / Fox Browne Creative, Jack Alexander

andBeyond Sossusvlei Desert Lodge / Fox Browne Creative, Jack Alexander

Aerial View. Image © Dook Photography Star Dune Suite. Image © Dook Photography Guest Area. Image © Dook Photography Guest Suite. Image © Dook Photography + 37

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Cabins & Lodges
Namibia
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 4100.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019
  • Photographs Photographs: Dook Photography
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Artmar Natural Stone, Dems Aluminum, Ingo Ahrens, Press Up Industries, Streamlight
  • Architect In Charge: Jack Alexander
  • Design Team: Abigail Janisch
  • Client: And Beyond Sossusvlei Desert Lodge
  • Interiors: Christopher Browne, Ashley Van Der Walt
  • Engineering: de Villiers Sheard CC
  • Structural Engineer: Gary Sheard, Case Bakker, Simon Starck
  • Mechanical Engineer: Case Bakker
  • Quantity Surveyor: Steven Speirs
  • Landscape: Gordon Kershaw
  • Project Manager: Simon Crewe
  • Contractor: OJC Construction
Aerial View. Image © Dook Photography
Text description provided by the architects. Suspended on the horizon where the earth curves away from view and the sky reaches down to touch the sand, lies andBeyond’s Sossusvlei Desert Lodge. Designed by South African–based Fox Browne Creative, in partnership with Architect Jack Alexander, a supreme emphasis has been placed on the surreal desert landscape in which the lodge is set.

Guest Suite. Image © Dook Photography
Main Area Ground Floor Plan
Main Area Ground Floor Plan
Star Dune Suite. Image © Dook Photography
The architectural gestures are simple and yet extremely sensitive to the desert. By using the form of the buildings to draw a series of geometric lines in the sand, the glass, rock-work and steel pavilions form a counterpoint to the organic, sweeping curves and natural shapes of the surrounding hills and sand dunes.

Guest Area. Image © Dook Photography
Main Area Section
Main Area Section
Guest Suite Section
Guest Suite Section
Guest Area. Image © Dook Photography
Guest Suite. Image © Dook Photography
The ambition for the designers was threefold: create an extraordinary experience for the visitor; design structures that are in harmony with their natural setting and minimize the human impact on this sensitive environment. All three of these have been done through the intentional re-purposing of the original 1990’s buildings to craft a contemporary, yet timeless and undeniably appropriate series of spaces - all punctuated with natural materials and a sense of desert-inspired luxury.

Guest Area. Image © Dook Photography
Guest Suite. Image © Dook Photography
Externally, the roofs have been clad in PV panels allowing the buildings to harness the harsh natural environment (where temperatures often reach over 50 degrees Celsius), and use the sun to create enough energy to ensure the lodge is entirely self-sustained. The electricity generated is then used to power a series of environmentally responsive air-conditioning and water recycling systems to ensure the lodge positively affects the environment from which its design was derived.

Aerial View. Image © Dook Photography
Project location

Address: NamibRand-Naturreservat, Namibia

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Lodging Cabins & Lodges Namibia
Cite: "andBeyond Sossusvlei Desert Lodge / Fox Browne Creative, Jack Alexander" 20 Jan 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/932120/andbeyond-sossusvlei-desert-lodge-fox-browne-creative-jack-alexander/> ISSN 0719-8884

