House 961 / Apaloosa Estudio de Arquitectura y Diseño

House 961 / Apaloosa Estudio de Arquitectura y Diseño

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses
Tuxtla Gutiérrez, Mexico
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 215.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Autodesk, Cemex, Helvex, Monterrey, Trimble
  • Photographic Production: Willy Lara
© Carlos Berdejo Mandujano
Text description provided by the architects. Provided with a basic habitable program with the liberty and advantages of a chromatic monotony, making up both an atmosphere and a language that commonly applies to large scales. For this project, the strategy focuses on the spatiality and prominence of a small central garden, appreciated from any area of the house.
 

Floor Plans
Floor Plans
© Carlos Berdejo Mandujano
Between 7 meters of facade, an axis is drawn that distributes areas and channels visual projections, always emphasized by a wooden guide. Natural light, always from the zenith, enters through the front, centre and back of the house without waterproof elements, which allow appreciating the rainy days, so constant in Tuxtla Gutiérrez, Chiapas.

© Carlos Berdejo Mandujano
© Carlos Berdejo Mandujano
The zenith, figuratively inclined, can be a disadvantage if not studied correctly. To avoid this incidence, advantages were taken of the bridge - an axis that acts as a canopy receiving and reflecting the natural light towards the double height of the room, without perceiving the direct heat impact.

© Carlos Berdejo Mandujano
Project gallery

