  5. City Beach House / Fearon Hay Architects

City Beach House / Fearon Hay Architects

City Beach House / Fearon Hay Architects
© Simon Wilson
© Simon Wilson

Auckland, New Zealand
  • Lead Architects: Tim Hay, Jeff Fearon
© Simon Wilson
© Simon Wilson

Text description provided by the architects. Two crisp white rectangular volumes are set in a suburban street close to Takapuna Beach. This work is the result of the owner’s brief requiring a beach-side retreat in the city.

© Simon Wilson
© Simon Wilson

A single form houses the downstairs living, eating and cooking with bedroom and additional living above. Additional sleeping spaces are in a separate structure – the two forms relating to each other across a grassed courtyard.

© Simon Wilson
© Simon Wilson

The language is comprised of rough sawn boards and expanded aluminum mesh screens, all unified in a monochromatic white palette. Retractable glazing within the line of the screens creates open living and sleeping verandas for the enjoyment of the summer months.

© Simon Wilson
© Simon Wilson

Cite: "City Beach House / Fearon Hay Architects" 17 Jan 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/932108/city-beach-house-fearon-hay-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

