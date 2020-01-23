Chaptal Residence / Nathalie Eldan Architecture

+ 21

Lead Architect: Nathalie Eldan

Text description provided by the architects. Chaptal Residence is located in a historical building in the 9th district of Paris, in the heart of Nouvelle Athènes neighborhood. The late 19th-century apartment which remained untouched for more than six decades is a 150m² property composed of a spacious living room, an open kitchen, two bathrooms, a laundry room, a walk-in wardrobe, two bedrooms, and an office space. The apartment was renovated and restored as a contemporary residence while maintaining its authentic features and fabric as the wall and ceiling moldings, the main structural division and its generous height.

The apartment owner is a young couple that recently moved to Paris from London. Chaptal Residence was renovated in a way to meet their needs - of an active young couple, that loves to host and entertain guests. The layout was organized in a way that preserves their privacy and autonomy while hosting their friends and family. To achieve this, a large storage area was placed between their master bedroom and the other parts of the house, this works as a sensorial buffer zone. The refurbishment is about the creation of a feeling of a home, of belonging within a quiet, light-filled, timeless space rather over design and trends.

In order to attain this goal, the materials were curated with precision along with natural, raw and light materials and colors. While the apartment's oak original floor was restored, the bathrooms enjoy colorful terrazzo floors. The contrast of the natural oak floor and the bright white walls create a soft light, refinement, and elegance. Natural light flows between the rooms bringing a warm sensation. While the two bedrooms are oriented towards the building's inner court, the shared spaces such as the kitchen, living room and office room are oriented towards the street. Even though very spacious, the original layout of the apartment lacked storage areas and closets.

Therefore one of the main approaches was to provide high built-in functionality and make the most of every "pocket" available. A wide walk-in closet is articulated with the master bedroom and a large storage area is accessible from the entrance. Details such as brushed brass electrical hardware and door handle enrich the tactile experience, affirming the conception of architecture as a whole and coherent project. Atelier NEA also designed the bathroom stool, the entrance bench, the library, and all the other built-in furniture.