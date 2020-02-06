EGGER Shows the Versatility and Decorative Potential of Wood Products

Save this picture! New collection with more decors and textures. Image © EGGER Holzwerkstoffe

Every working day presents new challenges for architects, fabricators and distributors. The key to success in the building industries is the optimum and timely implementation of projects and the satisfaction of clients and customers. Versatile, easy to work with materials like wood can streamline the process without sacrificing design or options. Wood, in addition to being a structural material, can also be utilized in the form of wooden composite boards and wood-based products. EGGER is a company with a history of producing multiple different types of wood products with unique purposes and applications within a design.

Among EGGER's offerings is their new Decorative Collection 2020-22, with more color options, more matching decor and more supporting services. Begun in 2017, the new 2020-22 additions are a further development of the EGGER Decorative Collection. In order to support their customers, the wood-based materials company keeps an updated database of their consistently developing collection on a new mobile app at all times. The new EGGER Decorative Collection App gives access to all decor and product information - anytime and anywhere. In the interest of customer success, architects, fabricators and distributors also receive a coordinated complete package for furniture and interior designs.

Save this picture! Updated worktop range. Image © EGGER Holzwerkstoffe

Nearly 30 percent of the decor range has been updated; while successful products remain within the range and are supplemented with trends, new textures create an authentic feel. For ease of coordination, EGGER now offers a set of matching decor and materials across their entire collection. For example, all Eurodekor decors are available on chipboards and MDF boards, Eurolight Lightweight boards, OSB Combiline and laminate. Edging in the same color and texture complements the product range. "We remain true to our promise of reliability and continuity and are also able to take up the latest trend developments," says Hubert Höglauer, Head of Marketing and Product Management Furniture and Interior Design.

EGGER Decorative Collection 2020–22 Features: