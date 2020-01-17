World
Future Architecture Announces 2020 Fellows

Future Architecture Announces 2020 Fellows

The Future Architecture Platform has announced the final list of Fellows for 2020. With 433 ideas from 53 countries, over 800 applicants in individual and group applications participated. Fellows will be invited to the 2020 Creative Exchange in MAO Ljubljana, exchanging ideas and networking to find avenues toward international recognition.

Remodelling Žirmūnai. Image Courtesy of Future Architecture Platform
Remodelling Žirmūnai. Image Courtesy of Future Architecture Platform

Future Architecture Platform counted the member votes, alumni votes and public votes. The votes were cast by 23 members and 11 alumni, with 19,849 votes cast in the public vote. The Future Architecture Platform enables practices and participants to easily connect and build joint projects. As organizers state, Future Architecture is changing the "very foundations of architecture in Europe and beyond. Its goal is to explore boundaries. To break down walls. To build new systems. To form new coalitions."

Download the final report on the following link: Future Architecture Call for Ideas 2020 final report

News via Future Architecture Platform

