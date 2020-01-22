World
WS House / bercetche estudio

WS House / bercetche estudio

© Sebastian Aguilar © Sebastian Aguilar © Sebastian Aguilar © Sebastian Aguilar + 22

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses
Colonia Nicolich, Uruguay
  • Arquitectos: bercetche estudio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 255.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2018
  • Photographs Photographs: Sebastian Aguilar
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Aluminios del Uruguay, Autodesk, Azores, Durlock, Häfele, Inca, Sinteplast
  • Lead Architects: Martin Bercetche
  • Collaborators: Alvaro Cantrigliani
© Sebastian Aguilar
Text description provided by the architects. Located on the outskirts of Montevideo Uruguay, this house designed by “Bercetche Estudio” shows great respect for the environment and, through a nice space distribution, takes advantage of it. Two opaque volumes separated from each other generates a permeable “in-between” that gives rise to all the common activities of the house (Hall, living-room, dining-room, and kitchen) and connect it with the different boundaries of the land where it was built: to the front the main street of medium traffic, to the right a children's package, to the left a single-family house and to the bottom a glen with a leafy vegetation. 

© Sebastian Aguilar
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Sebastian Aguilar
For these different situations, the house responds with a particular set of volumes that generates different degrees of privacy. These volumes also contains the garage, laundry, and mechanical room. Only the bedrooms have standard windows, with a homogeneous distribution on the facades and aligned with each other at the interior, allows a visual communication that crosses all the house. 

© Sebastian Aguilar
Sections
Sections
© Sebastian Aguilar
It is an easy-to-read house, built with sustainable and economical materials, which prove that with well-manipulated basic components, an expressive and energy-efficient house can be made.

© Sebastian Aguilar
Project gallery

Cite: "WS House / bercetche estudio" [Vivienda WS / bercetche estudio] 22 Jan 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/932060/ws-house-bercetche-estudio/> ISSN 0719-8884

