Refurbishment in Architecture

Marcel's Loft in Barcelona / MH.AP Studio

Marcel's Loft in Barcelona / MH.AP Studio

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Loft, Adaptive Reuse
Barcelona, Spain
  • Lead Architects: Marina Huguet, Andy Peñuela
© Luis Díaz Díaz

Text description provided by the architects. An abandoned 100m2 storage space in a basement of a building from the ’50s in Barcelona turned into a loft & studio: a project that develops around two patios, a bigger one with loads of light, and a smaller that ensures good crossed natural ventilation.

© Luis Díaz Díaz
Layout
© Luis Díaz Díaz

The living area is parallel to the big patio, 13'5x4m originally built with Catalan vaults ceiling to be maintained. A small shed located in the big patio used to cover 1/2 of the patio, but to gain more natural light, it’s reduced to 1/4th of the area. This is where Marcel’s room is located, looking at the outdoor shower and the planters. Industrial Oak flooring was chosen for its aesthetic coherence with the existing form.

© Luis Díaz Díaz

Next to the entrance, the bathroom and the studio are organized around the secondary patio. Darkness is embraced by compressing and lowering the ceiling, then adding Farrow & Balls Red Earth color to enhance the transition between spaces. Both courtyards are completely rebuilt to ensure good drainage. For the main patio, white hexagonal mosaic from an old ceramic factory was used to increase light reflection. These tiny mosaics required a flexible netting to make bigger tiles, a process is done in the studio.

© Luis Díaz Díaz

Project location

Address: Plaça de Francesc Macià, Barcelona, Spain

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
