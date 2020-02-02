World
Caseros Warehouse / moarqs

Caseros Warehouse / moarqs

© Albano Garcia © Javier Agustin Rojas

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Warehouse, Store
AMV, Argentina
  • Architects: moarqs
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 470.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2018
  • Photographs Photographs: Albano Garcia, Javier Agustin Rojas
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: ACINDAR, Autodesk, Hunter Douglas, Hydro, Isover, Loma Negra, VASA
  • Lead Architects: Ignacio Montaldo
  • Associate Architect: Ángel Tundis
  • Design Team: Jerónimo Bailat, Isabel Schmid
  • Engineering: Cotto-Chevez
  • Lighting: Veronica La Cruz
  • Soil Study: Eugenio Mendiguren
  • Sanitary Engineering: MMO. Eduardo Gamulin
  • Surveyor: Roberto Gieschen
© Albano Garcia
© Albano Garcia

Text description provided by the architects. It is a commercial and warehouse, located in the town of Caseros, Partido de Tres de Febrero, Province of Buenos Aires. It is built in a singular lot within the urban plot, which owes its shape to its location in one of the six corners formed at the intersection of Av. Alvear and Av. Bartolomé Miter with the streets Ayacucho, Puán and Castelli. 

© Albano Garcia
© Albano Garcia
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Javier Agustin Rojas
© Javier Agustin Rojas

The volumetry is adjusted to the current regulations on land use that determines to leave 40% of the land free. In this way, the built volume is developed on Av. Alvear and frees a triangular courtyard on Puan Street. 

© Albano Garcia
© Albano Garcia

The ship was built with a unidirectional structure, with seven metal frames made of normal IPE laminated steel profiles with a pre-painted black-type Cal.24 type A1086 sinusoidal sheet from Ternium Siderar. 

© Javier Agustin Rojas
© Javier Agustin Rojas
Exploded Axonometry
Exploded Axonometry
© Albano Garcia
© Albano Garcia

The walls are resolved, one by the existing dividing wall of 30cm thick masonry of common solid bricks and the other by the resolution of the corner through the turn of the structure with three porticos that rotate on the axis of the building and achieve a volumetric continuity of the building with the fence that delimits the land and the courtyard on Puan Street. 

© Javier Agustin Rojas
© Javier Agustin Rojas

A linear skylight generated in the section of the building guarantees natural lighting and ventilation.

© Javier Agustin Rojas
© Javier Agustin Rojas
Sections
Sections
© Albano Garcia
© Albano Garcia

Project location

Address: B1678AMV, Mariano Moreno 5002, B1678AMV Caseros Buenos Aires AR, B1678 AMV, Buenos Aires, Argentina

moarqs
Steel Concrete

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Industrial Architecture Warehouse Commercial Architecture Retail Store Argentina
