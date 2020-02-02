Caseros Warehouse / moarqs

+ 29

Lead Architects: Ignacio Montaldo

Associate Architect: Ángel Tundis

Design Team: Jerónimo Bailat, Isabel Schmid

Engineering: Cotto-Chevez

Lighting: Veronica La Cruz

Soil Study: Eugenio Mendiguren

Sanitary Engineering: MMO. Eduardo Gamulin

Surveyor: Roberto Gieschen

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. It is a commercial and warehouse, located in the town of Caseros, Partido de Tres de Febrero, Province of Buenos Aires. It is built in a singular lot within the urban plot, which owes its shape to its location in one of the six corners formed at the intersection of Av. Alvear and Av. Bartolomé Miter with the streets Ayacucho, Puán and Castelli.

The volumetry is adjusted to the current regulations on land use that determines to leave 40% of the land free. In this way, the built volume is developed on Av. Alvear and frees a triangular courtyard on Puan Street.

The ship was built with a unidirectional structure, with seven metal frames made of normal IPE laminated steel profiles with a pre-painted black-type Cal.24 type A1086 sinusoidal sheet from Ternium Siderar.

The walls are resolved, one by the existing dividing wall of 30cm thick masonry of common solid bricks and the other by the resolution of the corner through the turn of the structure with three porticos that rotate on the axis of the building and achieve a volumetric continuity of the building with the fence that delimits the land and the courtyard on Puan Street.

A linear skylight generated in the section of the building guarantees natural lighting and ventilation.