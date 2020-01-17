Loja Coletiza / Solo Arquitetos

+ 23

Project Team: Arthur Brizola, Franco Faust, Gabriel Schneider. João Gabriel, Küster Cordeiro, Lucas Aguillera, Thiago Augustus

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Coletiza is a living universe built upon plural connections", that is the moto of this collective and collaborative shopping place formed by a group of four entrepreneurs.

To design the perfect space for them, it was necessary to create something that could create a bond between the stores, wrapping this whole universe together inside a long old brick shed (50m long x 7m wide).

This was possible with the construction of a conducting wall alongside the whole length of the building. A "ribbon" that not only creates the identity of Coletiza, but also creates spaces for display - shifting according to each store - changing cabinets and hidden support rooms.