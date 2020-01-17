World
  5. Loja Coletiza / Solo Arquitetos

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Loja Coletiza / Solo Arquitetos

Loja Coletiza / Solo Arquitetos

© Eduardo Macarios

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Restaurants & Bars, Adaptive Reuse, Store
Centro, Brazil
  • Project Team: Arthur Brizola, Franco Faust, Gabriel Schneider. João Gabriel, Küster Cordeiro, Lucas Aguillera, Thiago Augustus
Text description provided by the architects. Coletiza is a living universe built upon plural connections", that is the moto of this collective and collaborative shopping place formed by a group of four entrepreneurs.

Axonometry
Axonometry
To design the perfect space for them, it was necessary to create something that could create a bond between the stores, wrapping this whole universe together inside a long old brick shed (50m long x 7m wide).

This was possible with the construction of a conducting wall alongside the whole length of the building. A "ribbon" that not only creates the identity of Coletiza, but also creates spaces for display - shifting according to each store - changing cabinets and hidden support rooms.

Project location

Address: R. Saldanha Marinho, 1230 - Centro, Curitiba - PR, 80430-160, Brazil

About this office
Solo Arquitetos
Office

Products

Concrete Brick

Cite: "Loja Coletiza / Solo Arquitetos" [Loja Coletiza / Solo Arquitetos] 17 Jan 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/932044/loja-coletiza-solo-arquitetos/> ISSN 0719-8884

